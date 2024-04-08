'Pressure and frequency' - how April shapes up for the Gunners

[Getty Images]

Arsenal have started their month well with wins over Luton Town and Brighton. However, the rest of April will be a much tougher challenge.

They face Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, before a Premier League game against Aston Villa.

They then have the second leg in Germany against Bayern before more tough tests against Wolves, Chelsea and Tottenham in the league.

The games are coming pretty much every three days and it will be interesting how Mikel Arteta and his players deal with the pressure and frequency of fixtures during this pivotal month.