Pressure on Browns, NFL after Deshaun Watson accusers appear on HBO's 'Real Sports' | Reactions

On the same day Deshaun Watson participated in his first organized team activity practice with the Browns, two of his accusers went public with their claims.

Watson has been accused by 24 women of sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massage appointments. Twenty-two of the women, all represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, are suing the quarterback.

Deshaun Watson accuser: Cleveland Browns contract was a 'big screw you'

Cleveland Browns OTAs primer: Deshaun Watson's first practices, a changed offense and more

Two of them appeared Tuesday night on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" to give their side of the story publicly for the first time.

Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have been steadfast in their denial of the claims against the 26-year-old.

With the "Real Sports" segment, the Watson case is now part of the court of public opinion. We tracked some of the reactions to HBO segment:

'Real Sports' segment from Deshaun Watson's accusers put pressure on Browns, NFL

Wow. This Real Sports episode on Deshaun Watson is putting a LOT of pressure on the NFL and the #Browns. This is not good for both organizations. — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) May 25, 2022

'Real Sports' doesn't hold back on Deshaun Watson

Real Sports on HBO Not holding anything back on Deshaun Watson yikes man — Maybe: Jacoby (@Getthebagcoach) May 25, 2022

Ban Deshaun Watson from Instagram?

Deshaun Watson should be banned from Instagram — IG: KarlosHouston🌴 (@NSRKarlos) May 25, 2022

'Questionable things' raised in HBO's 'Real Sports'

Story continues

This HBO Deshaun Watson segment…some questionable things been raised that have not been mentioned before hmmm….. — kojak___ (@kojak2121) May 25, 2022

Does 'Real Sports' show red flags in Deshaun Watson case?

This episode of Real sports with Bryant Gumbel. At point, I think they’re doing it for money. ol’ girl contacted him again after making the allegations and scheduling followups , it’s red flags all around this investigation.🏈😮‍💨🫣 — March 10th (@iam_shanaeware) May 25, 2022

Could HBO show lead to Deshaun Watson getting a yearlong NFL suspension?

After tonight Deshaun Watson is definitely getting at least getting a year suspension. I’ll be shocked if he don’t — L. Wayne Tronics (@Tronicssystem) May 25, 2022

What a legal expert thinks about the 'Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel' segment on Deshaun Watson

4 quick thoughts on Real Sports Deshaun Watson segment: 1) 2 accusers interviewed seemed believable; 2) segment covered what is already known; 3) Watson's attorney, Leah Graham, blaming accusers' attorney Tony Buzbee seemed like a red herring & 4) probably not huge impact on NFL. — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) May 25, 2022

Get more Cleveland Browns news from our latest podcast

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Deshaun Watson accusers put pressure on Browns after HBO appearance