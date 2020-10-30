Pressing Week 8 fantasy football questions: Can the Ravens offense finally find itself?

Each week of the season brings with it a new set of questions. Here, we’ll attempt to lay out five of the most pressing in the NFL. The answers to those will reveal deeper truths about how the rest of the story of the 2020 season will unfold. We’ll find that these revelations will have a lasting impact on not just fantasy managers, but the league as a whole.

Can the Ravens offense finally find itself?

The Baltimore Ravens offense has quietly been one of the most disappointing units in the NFL this year. It doesn’t seem that way considering the team is 5-1 but it’s undeniably true that this historic 2019 offense is well off that standard.

Baltimore ranks a paltry 19th in Football Outsiders offensive DVOA, largely held back by their 21st ranking as a passing unit. If you drafted Lamar Jackson in fantasy football this year, you’re seething at his QB15 ranking on the season. To this point, the Ravens just haven’t come close to taking the next step as a passing unit. Jackson has passed for more than 210 yards just once, in their opener against Cleveland.

[Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

In my Wednesday column, we looked at the Chiefs as a potential team just riding by on cruise control offensively while saving their best for January. That’s part of the equation in Baltimore too, no doubt.

Let’s not forget that the Ravens were the best team in last year’s regular season and have nothing to prove at this stage of the year.

The other part at play is that teams are figuring out new ways to combat this Ravens offense after it took the league by storm last year. Lamar Jackson has been blitzed on 32 percent of dropbacks this year in an effort to keep him contained and from getting to the edge. When forced to pass in those spots, he’s been miserable with a 75.4 passer rating. The Ravens’ lack of a quick-separation slot receiver and designed outlet routes have contributed to this problem.

A tussle with Pittsburgh isn’t exactly a perfect get-right spot. The Steelers have the second-highest blitz rate (44.3 percent) in the NFL and have registered the most pressures. Sure, the Ravens could have spent their bye week adding new wrinkles and hammering out these issues but there’s just not much on paper that would indicate this matchup is where they right the ship.

You might just have to accept the Ravens for what they are in 2020 until they start to kick things into high gear — when a playoff run must begin.

Will Lamar Jackson find success against the Steelers? (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

How does Pittsburgh attack the Ravens defense?

As the Steelers defense is the second-most blitz-happy team in the NFL, naturally the only team they fall behind is their division-rival from Baltimore. This 2020 Ravens defense sends extra rushers on almost half (46.1 percent) of their defensive snaps.

Whereas Baltimore’s offense has seemingly yet to formulate a plan against the extra heat sent their way, Pittsburgh has maintained a clear agenda.

Ben Roethlisberger gets the ball out of his hands absurdly fast when facing the blitz. His 2.16-second time-to-throw is the fastest among starting quarterbacks by far, with Ryan Fitzpatrick coming next at 2.27 seconds. The results have been positive for this offense. Roethlisberger completes 74.1 percent of these throws with a 130.5 passer rating.

More importantly for fantasy managers, his wide receiver corps is making the most of these looks. Roethlisberger has targeted a wide receiver on 69 percent of his blitzed throws and while he averages just 6.4 air yards per completion, he’s averaging 12.7 yards per completion. This shows that his wide receivers, in particular, are getting open and winning after the catch.

Story continues