Pressing Week 7 fantasy football questions: Can Cardinals offense keep up with Seahawks?

Each week of the season brings with it a new set of questions. Here, we’ll attempt to lay out five of the most pressing in the NFL. The answers to those will reveal deeper truths about how the rest of the story of the 2020 season will unfold. We’ll find that these revelations will have a lasting impact on not just fantasy managers, but the league as a whole.

1 - Can other Cardinals beyond Kyler/Hopkins build on momentum?

For weeks, we’ve been looking for the Arizona Cardinals to offer up a reason to buy into their offense beyond Kyler Murray’s admittedly special scrambling ability, or five-to-seven-yard passes on curl routes to DeAndre Hopkins.

Give them credit: The Cardinals have begun to show signs of answering that call.

The Cardinals’ rushing game was the strength of their team in 2019. They’ve finally gotten back to those heights in 2020 and now rank second in Football Outsiders rushing offense DVOA. Murray is a big part of that but evidence that the backs are starting to get there has appeared. Kenyan Drake has averaged 17.5 carries per game. The team has stuck with him through his early season struggles and were finally rewarded with a massive game against Dallas. Both Drake and Chase Edmonds average 3.3-plus yards before first contact, showing that the blocking has been strong.

The Cardinals may finally be getting a running mate going alongside Hopkins at pass catcher in Christian Kirk. The third-year receiver has run 51 routes over the last two weeks, trailing Hopkins by just five patterns. He’s clearly ahead of Larry Fitzgerald and everyone else.

Most importantly, Kirk is filling a vertical role Murray and the Cardinals desperately need. He’s averaging 14 air yards per target. Arizona seems to want to keep Hopkins in the possession receiver role to give Murray a guaranteed safe option that keeps the chains moving, so it’s crucial someone like Kirk can maintain a presence downfield.

Christian Kirk had a big game in Week 6. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) More

Just giving the Seahawks something else to think about in Week 7 will be key to this offense’s success because, in reality, they just want to be able to draw attention away from the Murray-to-Hopkins connection which is set up to absolutely smash in this matchup.

No team has allowed more yards (508) to receivers lined up at left-WR this year. That’s wild, because they’ve already had their bye. Hopkins is the team’s primary left outside option, as he’s run 51 of his 56 routes from that side of the field.

So yes, the complementary players in this Cardinals offense need to continue to build on their momentum. It’s crucial they do for this offense to be a healthy unit all year long. For this week specifically, if the Cardinals are going to push to upset the Seahawks, Hopkins will need to be the hero, but he’ll need help to do so.

2 - Do the Titans have a base offense advantage?

In my advanced metrics notebook on Wednesday, I looked at some of the potential macro mismatches the Steelers’ and Titans’ offenses would face on Sunday.

On paper, it seems that the Steelers have more advantages.

But when you look at some of the offense vs. defense matchups from a micro standpoint, the Titans may have an edge not enough folks are talking about.

We know that the Titans are something of a throwback offense. But as Next Gen Stats shows us, they’re one of the teams integrating progressive concepts through old-school formations, forgoing many spread looks:

Which offenses average the most condensed formations at snap and which are most spread out?



Top 5 "Most Condensed" Offenses

➤ Rams, Raiders, 49ers, Titans, Packers



Top 5 "Widest" Offenses

➤ Dolphins, Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Texans



The rest of the #NFL through Week 6: pic.twitter.com/FR3LsdJ97m — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 22, 2020

Story continues