Pressing Week 6 fantasy football questions: Can the Bills copy what Raiders did to beat Chiefs?

Each week of the season brings with it a new set of questions. Here, we’ll attempt to lay out five of the most pressing in the NFL. The answers to those will reveal deeper truths about how the rest of the story of the 2020 season will unfold. We’ll find that these revelations will have a lasting impact on not just fantasy managers, but the league as a whole.

1 - Which defense steps up in Kansas City vs. Buffalo?

When two of the best offenses of the 2020 season square off in Week 6, your attention should actually be focused on the other side of the ball. How the Chiefs and Bills defenses perform in this matchup will tell us much more about who will win this game and how to project these teams going forward.

On balance, the Chiefs’ defense has been the far superior unit this year. While they might not put much stock in their run stop unit, Kansas City ranks second as a pass defense in Football Outsiders’ DVOA. They create a ton of havoc, recording the fourth-highest pressure rate in the NFL. That said, they’re coming off their worst performance of the season after letting Derek Carr and the Raiders drop deep heaters on them last Sunday.

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the other passing game assets in Buffalo can certainly rip through those same holes Carr and Henry Ruggs found.

In Buffalo, they’re fresh off getting shredded by the Titans on Tuesday night to the tune of five touchdowns. The stop unit has played well below the standard set during the Sean McDermott era. After two pristine runs in 2018 and 2019, Buffalo ranks 24th in passing yards allowed and 31st in rushing success rate allowed.

The Raiders put a good blueprint together for how you can at least keep the scoring onslaught of Patrick Mahomes and company at bay. Las Vegas worked to get pressure with their front four, knowing that sending extra rushers at Mahomes is only asking for him to take advantage of the extra windows. He faced the blitz on just two dropbacks, the lowest of any Week 5 starting quarterback.

In order for the Bills to follow that script, they’ll need to be introspective. The team sports the fourth-highest blitz rate (40.6 percent) but it hasn’t helped them much; Buffalo is bottom-10 in pressures (37). If Buffalo rolls out the same old defense they have all year, Mahomes will shred them.

Once Mahomes and the passing game get an early lead, just forget about it. It’s over.

Playing with a scoreboard advantage just brings out the best in the Chiefs offense. If they’re able to operate with that lead, they can follow the same playbook of all the other teams who have shredded Buffalo’s run defense. Speaking of which, the Chiefs just signed former All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell but with COVID-19 testing restrictions, he isn’t able to suit up for them in Week 6. That leaves rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his normal workhorse role for one last week. Given that he has bankable touchdown regression coming his way, it’s a good time to bank on him hitting a top-five ceiling performance.

2 - Who is the next surprise rookie WR to emerge?

If there’s one thing I got wrong this year (fine — there was more than one thing) it was the development pace for rookie wide receivers. You’d think in a truncated offseason, these guys would come on slower.

Wrong.

Several rookie receivers have netted dividends for their teams already. Frankly, it feels like a new one emerges as a key piece each week. CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, and Tee Higgins have all had their moments — and now Chase Claypool is out here scoring four touchdowns.

For our purposes, we want to know: Who’s next?

A strong candidate is Jaguars receiver, Laviska Shenault Jr.

Will Lavishka Shenault have a blow-up game soon?

