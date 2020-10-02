Pressing Week 4 fantasy football questions: Will the Texans finally get their first win?

Each week of the season brings with it a new set of questions. Here, we’ll attempt to lay out five of the most pressing in the NFL. The answers to those will reveal deeper truths about how the rest of the story of the 2020 season will unfold. We’ll find that these revelations will have a lasting impact on not just fantasy managers, but the league as a whole.

Is it time for the Texans to take flight?

It’s hard to remember a team drawing a more difficult start to the season than Houston here in 2020. The Chiefs, Ravens, and Steelers are probably the three best teams in the AFC. Each has taken their turn pinning an L onto Houston’s record to start the season.

Already operating in a hole, the Texans can’t really afford to drop to 0-4. Especially not now, when they’re playing a team riddled with problems on both sides of the ball. A loss to Minnesota would deal a huge blow to Houston’s playoff hopes.

While Kirk Cousins will always be the butt of jokes on Twitter — and let’s be clear: his play has deserved all the laughs — it’s the defense that’s been more problematic for Minnesota. A once proud unit has been ceding production at an alarming rate to start the year and allowing opponents to move the ball at will. The Vikings rank 21st in passing success rate and an abysmal 28th in rushing success rate allowed.

The secondary remains a huge concern, although Yannick Ngakoue starting to get up to speed has helped the pass defense overall. However, the run defense is still a total mess. The Packers and Titans, in particular, have run all over this team.

It feels like 100 years ago at this point but it’s only been a few weeks ago since we were all gushing over how spry David Johnson looked in the season opener. Since then, he’s failed to reach 35 yards rushing in two straight games, rushed for fewer than 2.5 yards per carry, and caught just four passes. So, not great. But to be fair, he did play two of the most stout fronts in the league over those two weeks.

Johnson could give the Texans an edge on the ground. And since the coaching staff believes your run game needs to be effective to work the play-action game (not true), getting Johnson rolling would be good for Deshaun Watson. We haven’t gotten the consistent big numbers one would expect from Watson or his band of receivers like Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks but this might be the perfect rebound spot against a young Vikings secondary that can be had over the top.

Is a get-right game in store for Deshaun Watson in Week 4? (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Can the Cardinals fire on all cylinders?

The Cardinals are, overall, off to a strong start to 2020. The team sits at 2-1 and looks like it has the juice to be in the thick of the NFC West race behind Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. And yet, it certainly feels like the Cardinals offense, in particular, hasn’t truly hit its stride yet.

The highlights have been there, especially when Kyler Murray takes off running. The connection between the second-year passer and his new receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been white-hot. Hopkins leads the NFL in target share (35.6 percent) and doesn’t look like he’s lost a step from his Houston days.

But it hasn’t been popping off routinely overall. Arizona ranks 25th in the offensive success rate.

Kyler Murray has been average to disappointing as a passer, ranking 25th in catchable pass rate. He’s just ahead of such luminaries like Sam Darnold, Carson Wentz, and Baker Mayfield. He has the third-highest interception rate among starting quarterbacks. We’re just going to need better than that. Frankly, getting some ancillary guys beyond Hopkins involved in the passing game might actually help.

