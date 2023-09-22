Pressing for the job you want

Sep. 22—Beau Pribula seemed unfazed.

Not by the moment. Not by the energized crowd. Not by the West Virginia defense and certainly not by the fact he hadn't played a meaningful game in two years.

When he cut through the Mountaineers defense in the fourth quarter of a 38-15 win Sept. 2 at Beaver Stadium, the redshirt freshman looked every bit like the veteran backup, unencumbered by the traditional trappings of a career debut in front of more than 110,000 fans.

His poise on the way to 25 total yards and a touchdown on his first drive as Penn State's backup quarterback may have been eye-opening to fans and other onlookers. But to Pribula, it was a result forged long before on the practice field, with an attitude that has become somewhat of a mantra for other talented Nittany Lions youngsters.

"I think it's the standard rule of, always prepare as if you're the starter," Pribula said. "That's what I did; I did it last year, too. So it wasn't much of a change for this year. You've always got to prepare as if you're the starter. So then, when you get into a game, nothing changes. You don't have to do anything different, because you're prepared."

Penn State underwent a bit of a youth movement the last two years, on the way to a 3-0 start and a No. 7 national ranking as it prepares for Saturday's White Out clash with No. 24 Iowa. Only four starters remain off the Nittany Lions team that last met the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Oct. 9, 2021, and four of the six skill-position starters for the Nittany Lions on offense have sophomore eligibility.

The kind of mental preparation that helped Pribula through his season as a third-stringer has been a major contributor toward getting over some growing pains for the rest of the team, too.

"I think if you asked our players, they would say they're sick of hearing that from me," Franklin said. "I talk to the guys all the time. I met with the freshmen (recently). That was one of the topics: Are you preparing as if you were the starter right now? Because if you aren't, then at this time next year you're going to be upset with your role. Because you are not going to be ready."

Throughout the past few years, Franklin raved about the job several of his key youngsters did when it came to their own preparation as backups. Guys like quarterback Drew Allar, tight end Theo Johnson and linebacker Dominic DeLuca all drew praise for the attitude with which they approached roles they didn't necessarily want; Roles that relegated them to less playing time in some instances, and the bench in others.

However, Franklin concedes that it's much easier to ask a teenager to adopt that mindset than it is to expect him to excel with it.

Understand exactly what these teenagers are, he said: Talented players, in many cases the most accomplished college prospect ever to come out of their hometown. Players who were high school starters and league all-stars for multiple seasons.

Young men who likely have never had to spend a moment waiting their turn to play.

Johnson, a four-star prospect who rated as one of the top tight end prospects in the nation in the 2020 recruiting class, came to Penn State with no designs on the starting job. Pat Freiermuth had that job locked up, and Brenton Strange had the backup spot. Both wound up in the NFL.

But when Freiermuth suffered a shoulder injury, Johnson got his number called and exceled, catching four passes for 56 yards and developing into a steady run blocker.

"I think it's almost entirely mental," Johnson said of Franklin's credo. "People say that stuff all the time — Prepare like you're the starter. — and it can be one of those things that goes in one ear and out the other. 'Yeah, yeah, I'm fourth on the depth chart. I'm probably not going to play.' But it's really a mental battle to fight those urges to think you don't really have a shot or you're not going to play, especially a young guy coming in.

"Because of my preparation and how I carried myself every week I was able to step into that role and take advantage of it. It's a definite challenge and a big mental one, but I think if you can fight through that mental aspect you'll be able to make it work."

Whether it's extra time in the film room, independent study or securing reps with teammates whenever they can get them away from the practice field, players who prepare well to start are the ones who seem less overwhelmed by playing time, Franklin said.

For others, it's a matter of doing everything to seize the one chance they might get.

"You don't get that opportunity all the time," DeLuca said. "When you get it, you've got to be ready. You've got to be prepared. You've got to ask questions about how do I get better here, or how do I get better there. I feel like that's what can take you to the next level."

