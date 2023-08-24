Press Taylor: ‘We’re light years ahead’ of this time last year

When the Jacksonville Jaguars started the 2022 season, they had a new head coach in Doug Pederson who brought his own coaching staff to jumpstart the career of former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars started the year 2-6 with Lawrence throwing 10 touchdowns and six interceptions through those eight games. Then he caught fire, leading Jacksonville to seven wins in their last nine games with 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

A year later, Jaguars coaches are hoping the growing pains for Lawrence are in the rearview mirror.

“It’s certainly seems like [Lawrence] has picked up where he left off at the end of the season and carried that through the entire offseason, not necessarily [just] training camp,” Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor told reporters Wednesday. “It feels like we’re light years ahead as an offense than we were at this time last year.”

Jacksonville finished the 2022 season with the 10th most points scored and total yards of offense. An improved Jaguars offense would have a chance at being one of the best units in the NFL.

“I think we have a really clear vision of what we want and what our objectives are,” Lawrence said Wednesday. “I think we have a better idea, too, of what we’re good at and offensively what we want to try to do. We’re in a good spot there, and just the rapport with the guys offensively.

“Whether it’s receivers, tight ends, O-line, running backs, all those guys. We’re just a close group and I think with that, that gives everybody confidence. You can count on the guy next to you and the guys have played well, performed really well.”

The Jaguars’ record for points in a season was set in 2017 when the team averaged 26.1 points per game. The 2022 Jaguars scored 23.8 points per game.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire