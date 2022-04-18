The Jaguars were busy early in free agency and one of the first players they went after was tight end Evan Engram.

Engram was a 2017 first-round pick by the Giants and he signed a one-year, $9 million deal to join wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones as new additions to the passing game in Jacksonville. During an appearance on Jaguars Happy Hour last week, offensive coordinator Press Taylor shared how he envisions using Engram and the focus was on the “ability to create matchups” that stress opposing defenses.

“When we put Evan Engram on the field, who’s going to cover him?” Taylor said. “Do you need to bring in a lighter body? Do you put a nickel on him? Do you put a safety on him? Do you put a linebacker on him, which we would ask for if you had to pick? Evan kinda brings that with his speed overall.”

Engram has been a matchup nightmare in theory throughout his NFL career, but his five years with the Giants never quite saw him take advantage of that on the field. If he can put it all together with the Jags, he’ll likely score more than a one-year deal next offseason.

Press Taylor: Evan Engram will create headaches for opposing defenses originally appeared on Pro Football Talk