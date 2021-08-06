PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Aug. 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Bank of England has called an end to its pandemic stimulus by declaring that "some modest tightening of monetary policy is likely to be necessary" after warning that inflation will peak at 4 per cent later this year, the highest level in a decade. https://bit.ly/3jspG7d

- Cairn Energy is moving closer to receiving $1.7 billion in compensation as part of a long-running tax dispute with the Indian government. https://bit.ly/3A6LnR0

The Guardian

- KPMG has been fined a near-record 13 million pounds ($18.11 million) and severely reprimanded by an independent tribunal for misconduct, in a long-running case relating to the sale of the bedmaker Silentnight to a private equity group in 2011. https://bit.ly/3AcoLys

- The British government has been forced to fund hundreds of extra places on medical and dental courses at universities in England, as rampant grade inflation unleashed by cancelling exams has meant unexpectedly high numbers of students qualified. https://bit.ly/3CuW8Pd

The Telegraph

- Rolls-Royce Plc's nuclear operations could dwarf its airline engines business next decade as the world moves to zero-carbon energy, its boss has said. https://bit.ly/3xvcgMC

- Qatar Airways has grounded Airbus aircraft after discovering fuselages were "degrading at an accelerated rate". https://bit.ly/3lygeBN

Sky News

- Live events in the United Kingdom will be covered by a 750 million pounds insurance scheme backed by the government in a bid to stop cancellations over COVID-19. https://bit.ly/3fA7AiG

- Lionel Messi is set to leave FC Barcelona after his club said a new contract "cannot happen" in line with financial fair play rules set by LaLiga. https://bit.ly/2VrjRip

($1 = 0.7179 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)