Press conference review: Hugh Freeze previews the 88th Iron Bowl

“(That was) about as disappointing as I’ve ever been in coaching with Saturday’s effort. It was an embarrassment, too. It can’t happen like that. It starts with me. I have to get our coaches and our players ready to play, and I obviously missed the mark tremendously. It’s frustrating and sickening to watch. Jerry Kill’s crew did exactly what they needed to do to win the game. You have to give them credit. They’re a really good football team. We didn’t respond in any way. That is very frustrating, and I’m ticked off. I hope (the players are) ticked off. I haven’t seen them yet. We have to learn from that, for sure, but it’s very disappointing. One of the things that I think is the greatest challenge we have in college football rooms, team rooms and staffing is true connection to where I’m really playing for you and playing for the school. When we have that true connection and relationship, you can really hold each other accountable. That’s something I have to work on is for us to feel more connected for when you get hit in the face like you did Saturday. Now, we quickly have to turn the page and put that behind us. We all know what the Iron Bowl means to so many, and you can fix your feelings a whole heck of a lot with a good performance in that game. We have to have a balancing act today when we get with the team on owning mine and everyone who had a responsibility in the way that we played Saturday. We have to own that, but we have to move forward pretty quickly to get ready for what I think is the best team I’ve seen on film at the point at which we’re playing them. They’re playing at an extremely high level, and what a rivalry to be a part of. We’re going to try to educate our young men as best we can with the use of former players and the history of this great game. Hopefully they have a clear understanding of what this means to so many people.”