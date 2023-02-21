Presidents Day 2023: Taking a look at NFL champions by administration

February 20 marks Presidents Day, which is much more than a bank holiday where people can get a good deal on a mattress. The third Monday of February is a time in the United States to remember the chief executive officer of the federal government and all of the 46 individuals who have held that duly elected power.

The NFL has been around since 1920, which means the league has carried on through many presidencies. While the only significant change to the office in that span was the ratifying of the 22nd Amendment, which provided for term limits, the NFL has undergone changes in how champions are determined.

First, the playoffs extend well into the next calendar year, and have even gone past the inauguration date of Jan. 20 following a presidential election.

Second, from 1920-32, winning percentage determined the champion, while from 1933-69 an actual championship game was played. Since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, the Super Bowl has been the definitive contest to crown a new champion, although AFL champions will be recognized here.

For a president to score a league champion on his ledger, he has to have been holding office when the championed was crowned — which will make the champions after the 16-game season format all the more interesting.

Here is a list of each presidency and the NFL champions who reigned during those administrations.

Woodrow Wilson, 1913-21

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

1920 — Akron Pros

Warren G. Harding, 1921-23

(AP Photo, File)

1921 — Chicago Staleys (later known as Chicago Bears)

1922 — Canton Bulldogs

Calvin Coolidge, 1923-29

(AP Photo, File)

1923 — Canton Bulldogs (2)

1924 — Cleveland Bulldogs

1925 — Chicago Cardinals (later known as Arizona Cardinals)

1926 — Frankford Yellow Jackets

1927 — New York Giants

1928 — Providence Steam Roller

Herbert Hoover, 1929-33

(AP Photo/File)

1929 — Green Bay Packers

1930 — Green Bay Packers (2)

1931 — Green Bay Packers (3)

1932 — Chicago Bears (2)

Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1933-45

(AP Photo/Henry Burroughs, File)

1933 — Chicago Bears (3)

1934 — New York Giants (2)

1935 — Detroit Lions

1936 — Green Bay Packers (4)

1937 — Washington

1938 — New York Giants (3)

1939 — Green Bay Packers (5)

1940 — Chicago Bears (4)

1941 — Chicago Bears (5)

1942 — Washington (2)

1943 — Chicago Bears (6)

1944 — Green Bay Packers (6)

Harry S. Truman, 1945-53

(AP Photo/File)

1945 — Cleveland Rams (later known as Los Angeles Rams)

1946 — Chicago Bears (7)

1947 — Chicago Cardinals (2)

1948 — Philadelphia Eagles

1949 — Philadelphia Eagles (2)

1950 — Cleveland Browns

1951 — Los Angeles Rams (2)

1952 — Detroit Lions (2)

Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1953-61

(AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)

1953 — Detroit Lions (3)

1954 — Cleveland Browns (2)

1955 — Cleveland Browns (3)

1956 — New York Giants (4)

1957 — Detroit Lions (4)

1958 — Baltimore Colts (later known as Indianapolis Colts)

1959 — Baltimore Colts (2)

1960 — NFL: Philadelphia Eagles (3); AFL: Houston Oilers

John F. Kennedy, 1961-63

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

1961 — NFL: Green Bay Packers (7); AFL: Houston Oilers (2)

1962 — NFL: Green Bay Packers (8); AFL: Dallas Texans (later known as Kansas City Chiefs)

Lyndon B. Johnson, 1963-69

(AP Photo, File)

1963 — NFL: Chicago Bears (7); AFL: San Diego Chargers

1964 — NFL: Cleveland Browns (4); AFL: Buffalo Bills

1965 — NFL: Green Bay Packers (9); AFL: Buffalo Bills (2)

1966 — NFL: Green Bay Packers (10); AFL: Kansas City Chiefs (2); Super Bowl I: Packers

1967 — NFL: Green Bay Packers (11); AFL: Oakland Raiders; Super Bowl II: Packers

1968 — NFL: Baltimore Colts (3); AFL: New York Jets; Super Bowl III: Jets

Richard Nixon, 1969-74

(AP Photo, File)

1969 — NFL: Minnesota Vikings; AFL: Kansas City Chiefs (3); Super Bowl IV: Chiefs

1970 — Baltimore Colts (4)

1971 — Dallas Cowboys

1972 — Miami Dolphins

1973 — Miami Dolphins (2)

Gerald Ford, 1974-77

(AP Photo/Staff/Green, File)

1974 — Pittsburgh Steelers

1975 — Pittsburgh Steelers (2)

1976 — Oakland Raiders (2)

Jimmy Carter, 1977-81

Peter Monsees/NorthJersey.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC

1977 — Dallas Cowboys (2)

1978 — Pittsburgh Steelers (3)

1979 — Pittsburgh Steelers (4)

Ronald Reagan, 1981-89

(AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

It should be pointed out that this is the first time the Super Bowl is played after the inauguration, which is why Reagan gets to count the 1980 season champion and each president thereafter gets to count his election year as well.

For continuity’s sake, the year in which the season was played will remain the same.

1980 — Los Angeles Raiders (3)

1981 — San Francisco 49ers

1982 — Washington (3)

1983 — Los Angeles Raiders (4)

1984 — San Francisco 49ers (2)

1985 — Chicago Bears (8)

1986 — New York Giants (5)

1987 — Washington (4)

George H.W. Bush, 1989-93

(Photo by DAVID AKE/AFP via Getty Images)

1988 — San Francisco 49ers (3)

1989 — San Francisco 49ers (4)

1990 — New York Giants (6)

1991 — Washington (5)

Bill Clinton, 1993-2001

(Photo by LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images)

1992 — Dallas Cowboys (3)

1993 — Dallas Cowboys (4)

1994 — San Francisco 49ers (5)

1995 — Dallas Cowboys (5)

1996 — Green Bay Packers (12)

1997 — Denver Broncos

1998 — Denver Broncos (2)

1999 — St. Louis Rams (3)

George W. Bush, 2001-09

Tim Dillon/USA TODAY

2000 — Baltimore Ravens

2001 — New England Patriots

2002 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2003 — New England Patriots (2)

2004 — New England Patriots (3)

2005 — Pittsburgh Steelers (5)

2006 — Indianapolis Colts (5)

2007 — New York Giants (7)

Barack Obama, 2009-17

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Content Services, LLC

2008 — Pittsburgh Steelers (6)

2009 — New Orleans Saints

2010 — Green Bay Packers (13)

2011 — New York Giants (8)

2012 — Baltimore Ravens (2)

2013 — Seattle Seahawks

2014 — New England Patriots (4)

2015 — Denver Broncos (3)

Donald Trump, 2017-21

(Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

2016 — New England Patriots (5)

2017 — Philadelphia Eagles (4)

2018 — New England Patriots (6)

2019 — Kansas City Chiefs (4)

Joe Biden, 2021-present

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

2020 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2)

2021 — Los Angeles Rams (4)

2022 — Kansas City Chiefs (5)

