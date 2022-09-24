Presidents Cup singles: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth out first for Sunday's 12-match slate

The U.S. leads 11-7 entering Sunday singles after the Internationals won Saturday's two-session day, 5-3, at the 14th Presidents Cup. The home team needs to reach 15 1/2 point in order to win the competition for the 12th time.

Here's a look at the 12 matchups, with NBC beginning live coverage at noon ET (all times ET):

12:02 p.m.: Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim (INT)

12:14 p.m.: Jordan Spieth (U.S.) vs. Cam Davis (INT)

12:26 p.m.: Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (INT)

12:38 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott (INT)

12:50 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) vs. Sebastian Munoz (INT)

1:02 p.m.: Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Taylor Pendrith (INT)

1:14 p.m.: Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners (INT)

1:26 p.m.: Cameron Young (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im (INT)

1:38 p.m.: Billy Horschel (U.S.) vs. K.H. Lee (INT)

1:50 p.m.: Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Tom Kim (INT)

2:02 p.m.: Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Mito Pereira (INT)

2:14 p.m.: Kevin Kisner (U.S.) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (INT)