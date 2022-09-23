Presidents Cup pairings: Day 3 foursomes matchups, tee times at Quail Hollow

With the U.S. leading the International team, 8-2, through two days of the Presidents Cup, the teams will face off in two sessions on Saturday.

Day 3 will begin with four foursomes (alternate-shot) matches, and four fourballs (better ball) in the afternoon. The fourballs matchups will be determined by the captains after morning session.

Coverage will begin on Golf Channel at 7 a.m. ET and switch to NBC at 8 a.m., until the conclusion of play. Here's a look at the foursomes matchups and tee times for Saturday morning (all times ET):

7:12 a.m.: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im/Corey Conners (INT)

7:24 a.m.: Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama (INT)

7:36 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. K.H. Lee/Tom Kim (INT)

7:48 a.m.: Tony Finau/Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim/Cam Davis (INT)

Sitting: U.S.: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner; INT: Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Pendrith