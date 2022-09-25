Presidents Cup 2022: Jordan Spieth leads Team USA to 9th straight win

Jordan Spieth went a perfect 5-0-0 on the week to lead the United States past the International Team in the Presidents Cup once again at Quail Hollow. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

American dominance in the Presidents Cup continues.

Team USA rolled to an early 17.5-12.5 win over the International Team on Sunday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, marking its ninth straight win at the biennial event. The Americans now hold a 12-1-1 overall record and have never lost in the United States.

Kings in the Queen City 👑🇺🇸



The #USTeam has won the @PresidentsCup. pic.twitter.com/wp9t3dwjwd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 25, 2022

Team USA entered Sunday’s singles matches with a four-point lead and was just 4.5 points shy of clinching the win.

Jordan Spieth got on the board first on Sunday, beating Cam Davis to go a perfect 5-0-0 on the week — which made him just the sixth player in event history to go undefeated like that. It also marked his first singles win in either a Presidents Cup or a Ryder Cup.

"It feels really good," Spieth said of his win. "I was more nervous than I probably should have been today just because I want to get that monkey off my back. I tied [at the Ryder Cup] last year, but I hadn't gotten [a] win yet.

"It feels really good. When you go out early as I've done pretty much every team event on a Sunday, they're looking for red on the board, and it feels good to finally provide that."

Though Si Woo Kim made three birdies in his final five holes to get Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay topped Adam Scott to get a second point for Team USA in his singles match.

Si Woo Kim for the win!



An incredible moment and victory for the @IntlTeam 😤 pic.twitter.com/QRj100BqjU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 25, 2022

Tony Finau then topped Taylor Pendrith after rallying late with four birdies in his final six holes, which brought them within just a single point of the win.

It was Schauffele who officially sealed the cup. Schauffele whipped out an incredible up-and-down from a terrible lie on the 15th, which gave him the lead once again over Corey Conners after what was a huge run for the Canadian to tie the match up before that point.

He held on the rest of the way to pick up his win and officially hand the United States the Presidents Cup on the final green.

K.H. Lee beat Bily Horschel, Christiaan Bezuidenhoust topped Kevin Kisner and Sebastian Munoz beat top-ranked Scottie Scheffler in their singles match for the International Team. That ended a tough week for Scheffler, who finished 0-3-1. Collin Morikawa beat Mito Pereira, and Max Homa, after trailing by three at the turn, beat Tom Kim to finish out the scoring for the United States.

Team USA had 'to refocus' after taking early lead

Team USA took an early 4-1 lead on Thursday afternoon after nearly pulling off the first-round sweep — which was stopped only by a clutch win from Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis in the opening foursomes matches. Kim and Davis beat Scheffler and Sam Burns while the United States handily won the other four battles on the day.

By the end of the third round on Saturday morning, the United States held a huge 10-4 lead after dropping just three matches through the week. The Americans split the four

The International Team rallied on Saturday afternoon, however, thanks to a massive finish from Davis — who made three straight birdies to close his round and give him and Adam Scott the win in their four-ball match.

But it was Tom Kim who stole the show on Saturday. The 20-year-old drained a clutch eagle putt on the final hole to snag another point for the International Team, which sparked a massive celebration on the green and cut the Americans’ lead down to just four points.

TOM KIM FOR THE WIN!



Huge moment for @JoohyungKim0621 to capture another win for @IntlTeam 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lu9qYJQsMu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 24, 2022

“I had my team looking over,” he said. “I wanted that putt more than anything in the world.”

The International Team briefly had hope, which didn’t sit well with Spieth on Saturday night.

“We got to refocus, and we've got a lot of pissed-off guys that want to come out really strong tomorrow,” Spieth said.

That’s exactly what they did.