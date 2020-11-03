Many expected the soon-to-be-ending-thank-God presidential campaign to consist of repeated attacks on the NFL by President Donald Trump. He has not gone on the offensive against pro football, however.

Appearing on Monday in Pennsylvania, however, a verbal assault on LeBron James and the NBA morphed into an assault against the NFL.

“The NFL is way down,” Trump said. “The NFL is way down. You gotta stand for our flag. You gotta really be great to our flag and to our anthem. And if you don’t do that we’re not watching.”

The crowd by then had erupted into a “LeBron James sucks” chant, prompting Trump to twice proclaim, “What a crowd!”

The NFL isn’t “way down.” And this year’s election cycle didn’t come close to attracting eyeballs from the NFL the way the 2016 race did.

If anything, the NFL is as strong as ever. Our numbers are going up, with a gigantic Monday that could end up being our best in-season day of traffic in 19 years of doing this.

Maybe that’s because people are looking for a break from the election. And now we will go back to providing a break from the election, continuously and exclusively until inauguration day and beyond — unless and until one of the candidates calls out the NFL, accurately or inaccurately.

President Trump takes a parting campaign shot at the NFL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk