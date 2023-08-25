President of Spain’s women’s football committee resigns over Luis Rubiales controversy

Rafael del Amo has resigned from his role as President of Spain’s Women’s football committee (REUTERS)

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) has been handed a resignation today but not the one they were expecting. It was widely expected that Luis Rubiales, the Spanish FA president, would announce his resignation in a press conference earlier this morning after questions into his conduct reached a fever pitch.

Instead, Rubiales cried ‘I am not resigning!’ five times during a chaotic press conference that saw him double down on his position saying he would fight to clear his name in court and calling out the “false feminism” trying to bring him down.

The 46-year-old has been widely criticised after kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips in the aftermath of Spain’s first-ever Women’s World Cup victory before a video later emerged of Rubiales grabbing his crotch in celebration while in close proximity to the Queen of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter.

Speaking after the press conference the President of Spain’s Women’s football committee, Rafael del Amo, announced that he had handed in his own resignation due to Rubiales remaining in his post.

"I have submitted my resignation after seeing that Luis Rubiales continues to preside over the Spanish Federation,” Del Amo told reporters.

"I think that what happened in the box is unacceptable. I told him in the committee of presidents that I thought he should not be here.

"I think we’re going to come out stronger because there’s going to be a lot more stakes [but] I can’t be in a project I don’t believe in."

Del Amo also stated that he didn’t feel comfortable during Rubiales’ speech nor was he happy that the 46-yeard-old didn’t resign when given the opportunity.

He added: “I have just resigned from the committee for Women’s football which was my responsibility. I have said goodbye to all the coaches because I think I owed them.

“Luis Rubiales has done many good things and local federations have done a lot for women’s football.”

Del Amo also resigned from his position as president of the Navarra Football Federation as the Spanish government initiated legal proceedings to against Rubiales in order to sack him.