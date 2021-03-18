President Obama has Michigan basketball in Final Four, Michigan State pulling off upset

That sound you here in the background is everyone around you filling out their NCAA tournament brackets.

And while fans around here are gearing up for Michigan State basketball against UCLA on Thursday night, and many others are flipping a coin for a pick between Cal-Santa Barbara and Creighton.

NEED SOME HELP?: NCAA tournament bracket cheat sheet: Everything you need to win your pool

But before you hit send on your predictions — only to curse them a few days from now — let's see what perhaps the most famous basketball fan in the world has to say about March Madness.

The former Bracketologist-in-Chief, President Barack Obama, would make his picks known on ESPN in segments taped from the White House when he lived there. He has continued the tradition of sharing his bracket for both the men's and women's tournaments, and we got a glimpse of his thoughts from his foundation's website, obama.org.

For the men, Obama has Michigan basketball getting all the way the Final Four, joining Gonzaga, Baylor and Illinois. This may be just to keep the folks in his house happy since, at last check, his daughter, Sasha, was a co-ed at U-M.

THE WAITING GAME: Michigan gets used to life in NCAA tournament bubble: 'I'm embracing the suck'

And yes, Obama went "chalk," picking all four No. 1 seeds to advance to the national semifinals.

The run for the Wolverines ends there in Obama's eyes, as he has Gonzaga knocking off Michigan and then Illinois (the state he once represented in Congress) to win the national title.

But, he does have some upsets. In fact, Obama has Michigan State basketball, a No. 11 see in the East Region, not only beating UCLA in the First Four round, but knocking off No. 6-seed BYU on Saturday. However, Obama thinks No. 3-seed Texas will take down MSU just two days later.

SCOUTING REPORT: Michigan State vs. UCLA in First Four on Thursday

For the women, Obama has two No. 2 seeds, Maryland and North Carolina State, and a pair of No. 1s, Stanford and Baylor, reaching the Final Four, with Baylor winning it all.

Story continues

He has both Michigan and MSU winning games in Round 1 before falling in Round 2. And, Obama has Central Michigan losing to Iowa on Sunday.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: President Barack Obama: Michigan basketball in Final Four; upset for MSU