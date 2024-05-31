President Joe Biden puts on gifted Chiefs helmet at White House presentation

KANSAS CTY, Mo. — Shenanigans always seem to happen at the White House when the Kansas City Chiefs visit to celebrate a Super Bowl.

Last season, Travis Kelce walked up to the microphone and Patrick Mahomes walked him back to his spot behind the president.

On Friday, President Joe Biden gave Kelce the floor to speak freely after acknowledging the Chiefs’ second straight Super Bowl and the heroics of several players like Trey Smith, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and James Winchester for helping shelter people during the Super Bowl rally shooting.

“Welcome back! Welcome back to the White House,” he said in his opening remarks.

Every Chiefs player and coach stood behind Biden as he made his address. Last season, only 20 players and coaches stood behind the President.

“So God bless you all and may God protect our troops,” Biden said. “Now I’m gonna turn it over to the Chiefs but, you know, I’d have Travis come up here but God only knows what he’d say.”

“Travis, come here,” the President said, beckoning the star tight end. A player shouted out Kelce’s trademark phrase “Alright nah!” as Kelce touched Biden’s shoulder when he approached the lectern.

“It’s all yours pal.”

“My fellow Americans,” Kelce began as his comment was met with laughter on the White House lawn. “It’s nice to see you all yet again. I’m not gonna lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I’d get tased so I’m gonna go back to my spot,” Kelce said.

The Hunt family did not attend last year’s celebration due to the passing of matriarch Norma Hunt on June 5, the day before the team’s visit. This season, chairman/CEO Clark Hunt thanked Biden for his comments about Norma last season.

“I want to take a moment to say thank you, President Biden, for the very kind words you shared about my mother last year. That meant a lot to our family,” Hunt said.

After the speeches were done, head coach Andy Reid gave President Biden a Chiefs helmet to take a picture with him and Hunt. Biden unbuckled the chinstrap, took is sunglasses off and put on the helmet, and stepped to the lectern for one last time with the helmet on.

The United States Marine Band played “We Are the Champions” and Kelce’s favorite Beastie Boys anthem “Fight for Your Right” as the ceremony ended.

