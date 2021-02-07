President Joe Biden picks Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes over Bucs’ Tom Brady ahead of Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has the endorsement of a pretty important person ahead of Super Bowl LV.

In an interview with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, President Joe Biden reflected on his football-playing days. Unbeknownst to many, Biden played halfback and wide receiver for Archmere Academy in Delaware. He actually had some dreams about playing professionally.

“I had wild dreams,” Biden said. “They weren’t to be President, they were to be a flanker-back in the NFL.”

With the Super Bowl being on the slate today, the newly-elected President was asked whether he would rather catch passes from Buccaneers QB Tom Brady or Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. He gave both quarterbacks their respect, but his answer was Mahomes and for good reason.

It seems like the President knows his football.

Delighted @NorahODonnell to President Biden: “Many people may not know you were once a pretty good receiver yourself back in the day. As a former receiver, which quarterback would you rather have throw to you? Tom Brady or Mahomes?” #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/nXAskf89kP — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) February 7, 2021

“Obviously, Brady is a great quarterback,” Biden said. “Mahomes seems like he has a lot of potential. I’d probably take a shot with the young guy who (we) didn’t expect as much from.”

President Biden declined to pick a winner of the upcoming Super Bowl, but his inclination to pick Mahomes over Brady is all you need to know.

List