President Joe Biden invites high school football players from his alma mater to White House to celebrate state title

The Archmere Academy (Delaware) football team has been on cloud nine since winning the school’s first state championship in 39 years on Dec. 11.

It got even better on Friday morning.

President Joe Biden, Archmere’s most famous graduate, surprised the Auks with a recorded message during a school assembly.

“Fellas, it’s a tradition for the President of the United States to host championship teams,” Biden said. “Tom Brady and the Buccaneers came to celebrate the Super Bowl at the White House. I had them here.

“I think it’s only right I host all of you to celebrate your title as well. Consider this an invite.”

No date was set, but the Auks will undoubtedly be available whenever it is scheduled.

“It’s incredibly exciting, unexpected,” Archmere coach John Bellace said. “I had a feeling he might reach out in some way and congratulate the guys, but I didn’t expect any of that. Obviously, it’s an incredible honor.

“He’s been a big part of the Archmere community for a long time. … I know he loves the school and thinks it’s pretty important, but that was still very unexpected.”

The Auks completed a 13-0 season – the state’s only undefeated team – with a 27-0 victory over Woodbridge for the DIAA Class 2A championship on Dec. 11 at Delaware Stadium. It was the school’s first state football title since 1982.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Archmere shuts out Woodbridge for Class 2A football title, ends 39-year drought

Archmere's Chris Albero (16) Matthew Dellose (21) and John Dellose (51) are among the Auks celebrating Archmere's 27-0 win against Woodbridge in the DIAA Class 2A state title game, Saturday, Dec, 11, 2021 at Delaware Stadium.

Biden congratulated the players and harkened back to his playing days, when the Auks ran the Wing-T offense and went 8-0 with the president playing halfback and receiver for coach John Walsh during his senior season in 1960.

“What I remember most is that coach Walsh taught us to play with passion and integrity and we were teammates first, on and off the field,” Biden said.

“So many of my strongest memories and enduring values and cherished friendships come from the lessons I learned at Archmere. I promise you, I promise you, this team and this school and this incredible achievement will stay with you forever.”

Story continues

Biden also encouraged the Archmere students to use their title as a springboard.

“They taught me I could be anything I wanted to be,” he said. “So stick with it. Whatever you want to do, remember the same fortitude that made you state champions is the same kind of grit you need to become successful in whatever you do.”

Bellace said the Auks’ players are already making plans for their White House visit.

“I was asking a couple of them if they wanted to get Claymont cheesesteaks delivered down there for lunch when we go,” the coach said. “They’re excited. They can’t wait.”

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Joe Biden invites Archmere Academy football players to White House