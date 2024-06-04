President Joan Laporta speaks out on Barcelona transfer plans

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has provided an update on the club’s transfer plans for the upcoming summer window. Barca remain in a delicate financial situation and will therefore have to be creative in the transfer window.

They likely won’t be able to commit substantial funds to transfer fees and wages without selling one of their key players. In recent weeks, the likes of Frankie de Jong and Ronald Araújo have been tipped to leave the club. Vitor Roque is now expected to stay in Spain rather than leaving the club on loan with club officials not willing to sell him for a discounted price.

It has also been reported that permanent deals for João Félix and João Cancelo could be difficult to negotiate with parent clubs Manchester City and Bayern Munich both demanding large fees for the duo. Many clubs have shown significant interest in Robert Lewandowski, with the Pole rejecting offers in order to stay at the La Liga giants.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Joan Laporta has dismissed rumours suggesting the club will sell important players, and is confident that sporting director Deco will get deals for Cancelo and Felix over the line.

He said: “We do not need to sell one top player, with the current financial situation it’s not needed.

“We want both João Félix and João Cancelo to stay, Deco’s working on it. João Félix’s quality is something excellent, I’m happy with his season.

“Hansi Flick already wanted João Félix at Bayern.”

Martín Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich have both been linked with Barca, as the club look to improve the midfield. However, Laporta doesn’t think the club will go for established world-class players as they continue their new transfer strategy.

He added: “I don’t think we will go for big names, as well as we don’t plan to sell our stars.

“We’re looking for new winger and new midfielder.We also have our own talents who could cover those position.”

Rajan Sangha | GSFN