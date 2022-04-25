President Holloway is now a punt-catching gif after Rutgers football spring game highlight

Let’s all admire for one moment that catching a punt is certainly not an easy athletic accomplishment. But Rutgers president Jonathan Holloway made it look relatively easy.

As part of the halftime festivities during Rutgers football’s annual spring game on Friday night, Holloway fielded a punt from Adam Korsak. No big deal, right? Korsak is only an All-American and one of the best punters in the nation.

But Holloway made the snag, making it look easy and even a little bit cool. Then he celebrated with a touchdown spike as well.

The moment led to a big cheer from the crowd at SHI Stadium, a cheer that was only rivaled by Meredith Civico’s bobble catch a few moments later. Civico is the field hockey coach whose team won the Big Ten Tournament this past season.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano came short of offering Holloway a walk-on opportunity with his team but still had fun with the moment in his comments after the spring game.

Schiano was asked on Friday about the extension received by athletic director Pat Hobbs. The extension, through 2028, was announced on Friday afternoon.

The Rutgers head coach talked about Hobbs’ much-deserved extension before talking about Holloway: