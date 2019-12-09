President Donald Trump planning to attend Army-Navy game Saturday

For the third time since he was elected, President Donald Trump is expected to be at the Army-Navy game on Saturday in Philadelphia. (AP/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance for the Army-Navy game on Saturday, marking his third appearance at the annual rivalry bout since he was elected, according to Military Times.

Trump to attend annual Army-Navy game via @MilitaryTimeshttps://t.co/YWFdhcMPyI — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) December 9, 2019

Trump officiated the coin toss before the game last year, becoming the 10th sitting president to attend the game, and went in 2016 as the president-elect. He did not attend the game in 2017.

Saturday’s game will mark the latest sporting event Trump has attended in recent weeks. He attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, where he was booed vigorously and met with both “Lock him up!” chants and even an “Impeach Trump!” banner. He also hit UFC 224 last month at Madison Square Garden, becoming the first sitting or former president to attend an MMA fight.

Just days later, he stopped by the LSU-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa, and was met with a warm welcome inside the stadium. The famed giant balloon depicting Trump as a baby, however, was stabbed repeatedly in a protest outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The service academy matchup is set to take place on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Trump’s presence at the game will undoubtedly cause a hassle for fans with the added security. When Trump attended the 2017 College Football Playoff championship game in Atlanta, one gate at the stadium was shut down for 45 minutes to accommodate his arrival.

While it’s unclear how fans will embrace Trump at the game — given the wide-ranging reactions he’s received at various sporting events in recent weeks — one thing is for certain: Fans holding tickets to the game will want to get there early.

