President Donald Trump participates in coin toss before Army-Navy game

President Donald Trump stands for the Pledge of Allegiance before the start of the Army-Navy college football game in Philadelphia on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump participated in the coin toss for Saturday’s Army vs. Navy game in Philadelphia.

Trump was on the field for the national anthem, and later, wearing a red “Keep America Great” hat, joined the game officials and team captains at midfield. The toss was won by Navy, who opted to defer to the second half. That decision gave the ball to Army to begin the game.

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd and flips the coin before the Army-Navy game in Philadelphia. (via CBS)

President Trump also made sure to spend time in both the Army and Navy locker rooms before the game. While in the Army locker room, the president delivered the news that service academy athletes will now be able to pursue professional athletics immediately and can defer their active service. It’s an issue Trump has been vocal about during his presidency.

Trump’s third Army-Navy game

Saturday’s game marked the third time Trump attended the Army-Navy game. He first made the trip to Baltimore for the 2016 game when he was the president-elect. He opted not to attend in 2017, but was back at the game in 2018.

The 2018 game, also in Philadelphia, was the first time President Trump was involved in the coin toss.

Trump toss pic.twitter.com/NSYygDsKwu — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 8, 2018

President Trump later spent time in the stands during the second half of Saturday’s game.

(via CBS)

