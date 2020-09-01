President Donald Trump: I've spoken to Big Ten about playing football; on the 1-yard line

College football is in the air, though the smell is much more faint around these parts.

President Donald Trump said he has tried to intervene to bring Big Ten football back to the fall.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning that he has spoken with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and called their conversation about restarting the season immediately "very productive."

"Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!" the president tweeted.

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

The Big Ten announced last month that it would postpone all fall sports, including football. ESPN reported on Monday that the conference's school presidents voted, 11-3, to hold off on football for now.

Warren wrote in a letter dated Aug. 19 that the decision to postpone football won't be revisited.

There have been reports of the conference has looked into starting football as soon as January, utilizing domes in the region, including Ford Field. A few conference football coaches reportedly met last week to brainstorm if starting the season shortly after Thanksgiving was possible.

The president has weighed in on the Big Ten more and more in recent weeks. The conference and the Pac-12 have decided to not play sports this fall, while the three other Power Five conference — the SEC, ACC and Big 12 — still plan to play with games scheduled for later this month.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: President Donald Trump: I've spoken to Big Ten about playing football