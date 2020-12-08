President Donald Trump to attend relocated Army-Navy game

President Donald Trump will get at least one more football game under his belt before leaving office next month.

Trump, Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk told the Associated Press on Monday, will attend Navy’s matchup with Army this weekend in West Point, New York.

“The president’s going to make it,” Gladchuk said, via the Associated Press. “I just found out a few moments ago he’ll be at the game.”

Trump’s appearance at the game will mark his fourth since he was elected. He attended the game in 2016 as the President-elect, officiated the coin toss in 2018 and was on site last season, too. He did not attend the game in 2017, though he is the 10th sitting president to make it to the Army-Navy game.

Trump has showed up at several other prominent college football games during his time in the White House, including the LSU-Alabama game last season and multiple College Football Playoff championship games.

He’s famously attended a UFC bout at Madison Square Garden, too, which made him the first sitting or former president to attend an MMA fight, and showed up at last year’s World Series in Washington D.C — though was booed vigorously.

Army-Navy relocated from neutral site due to COVID-19

The annual matchup between the two service academies is usually held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, the home of the Eagles.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place in the state, however, no fans — including students from both schools — would have been allowed to attend. So, since Army was officially hosting the game this season anyway, the contest will take place at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

No fans will be allowed at the game, though both midshipmen and cadets will be in attendance.

This will mark just the sixth time in history that the game isn’t played at a neutral location, per the report, and just the third time that Army has hosted.

With the coronavirus pandemic raging like never before throughout the country, Gladchuk said the program has taken precautions for those attending — something that he hopes keeps a neutral feeling to the game.

“The field has been changed,” he said, via the Associated Press. “The way we’re seated, spacing, even the hospitality accommodations, are all split right down the middle.”

Donald Trump will get at least one more college football game under his belt before leaving office. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

