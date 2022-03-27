President Daryl Morey responds to Ty Lue’s criticism of Sixers stars

Ky Carlin
·1 min read
The Philadelphia 76ers have a unique star duo in the form of Joel Embiid and James Harden. The two of them are elite scorers in this league and they do it by scoring at all three levels while taking a high number of free throws.

Embiid takes 11.8 free throws per game while Harden takes 8.4 per game. The two of them have an elite skill of being able to draw fouls on opponents as teams haven’t found a way to stop them without fouling them.

Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue made a controversial statement saying that if one took away the free throws from Embiid and Harden, they wouldn’t even be top 10 scorers.

President Daryl Morey took to Twitter to deliver a response to Lue.

Morey has a good point. When players are as talented as Embiid and Harden, they’re obviously tough to stop. Teams have trouble defending them without fouling and the Sixers have benefited from that with their two stars. That’s something Lue and the Clippers learned in Friday’s Sixers win over LA on the road.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire!

