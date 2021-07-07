Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has allowed Cameron Kinley to delay his Navy commission while pursuing his pro football career.

Thus, Kinley will go to training camp with the Buccaneers.

President Joe Biden was the latest to weigh in on the decision.

“I was pleased to learn from Secretary of Defense Austin that he has granted Cameron Kinley’s request to pursue a playing career in the National Football League prior to his service as a naval officer,” Biden’s statement reads. “I am confident that Cameron will represent the Navy well in the NFL, just as he did as a standout athlete and class president at the Naval Academy. After his NFL career is over, he will continue to make us proud as an officer in the United States Navy.”

Kinley played 27 games at Navy, making 88 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Jon Rhattigan (West Point/Seahawks), Nolan Laufenberg (Air Force/Broncos), George Silvanic (Air Force/Rams), and Parker Ferguson (Air Force/Jets) also were granted waivers to delay their commission while pursuing an NFL career.

President Biden says Cameron Kinley will represent the Navy well in the NFL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk