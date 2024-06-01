President Biden lets Travis Kelce address crowd at event celebrating Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

After Travis Kelce tried — and failed — to address the crowd at a 2023 White House Super Bowl celebration, President Joe Biden let the tight end take the mic on May 31 when he hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for their second straight NFL championship win.

Biden praised the team's successful season amid its "share of struggles," including "doubters" during the team's midseason slump and a -4 degree start to the playoffs in January.

"I don't think anybody's doubting you now. You fought hard. You kept the faith," Biden said, giving a special shoutout to the team's "comeback king — not kid," quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

At the end of his remarks, before turning the mic over to Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, Biden called up another speaker.

"I'd have Travis come up here, but God only knows what he'll say," Biden said. "Travis, come here."

As his teammates "oohed" behind him, Kelce, almost sheepishly, approached the podium.

"My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again," Kelce said. "Uh, I'm not going to lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here I'd get tased, so I'm going to go back to my spot."

Kelce’s antics got his older brother’s stamp of approval.

“Man, Im not gonna lie, that was tight,” former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce wrote on X. “Well done @tkelce, doesn’t get much cooler than that!

(L-R) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks on as US President Joe Biden speaks with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs, 2024 Super Bowl champions, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 31, 2024. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

Travis Kelce similarly hammed it up for the crowd at Kansas City's last visit in June 2023, briefly stepping away from a photo op with Mahomes and Biden to take to the podium.

"So, I've been waiting for this — " Kelce started, before Mahomes pulled the tight end away from the mic.

During that 2023 visit, Mahomes and Kelce gave Biden a Chiefs jersey. This year, the president completed his ensemble, receiving a Chiefs helmet that he promptly put on and wore for the rest of the event.

(L-R) Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce look on as US President Joe Biden wears a Chiefs helmet while speaking during a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. The NFL championship game saw record viewership, likely in part due to the attendance of Kelce’s girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift.

Swift was not mentioned or present at this year's White House event, off the heels of two “Eras Tour” shows in Madrid on May 29 and 30.

During Biden's speech, he also honored defensive tackle Chris Jones, as well as guard Trey Smith and long snapper James Winchester, who helped comfort and protect people after the fatal Super Bowl parade shooting in downtown Kansas City on Feb. 14. One person died and at least 25 people were injured in the shooting.

Kicker Harrison Butker was visible behind Biden during the president's speech, standing among his teammates. The White House visit comes just weeks after Butker's controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College sparked backlash across the country.

Kansas City Chiefs team kicker Harrison Butker (C top) joins his teammates for a celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on May 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win the 2024 Super Bowl. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Butker criticized abortion, IVF, LGBTQ+ rights, women's roles in society and Biden himself in his May 11 speech.

"Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder," Butker said, in part. "Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally."

A representative for the NFL said Butker's speech was given in a "personal capacity."

“His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger," the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, Jonathan Beane, said in a statement.

On the May 24 episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce defended Butker's character while disagreeing with his opinions.

"I cherish him as a teammate," Kelce said, later adding, "When it comes down to his views and what he said at Saint Benedict’s commencement speech, those are his. I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids. And I don’t think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that’s just not who I am.”

Butker seemingly doubled down on his comments at a gala in Nashville on May 24, saying, “The more I’ve talked about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I have become. It’s a decision I’ve consciously made, and one I do not regret at all.”

