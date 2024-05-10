President Biden celebrates the Las Vegas Aces, calls it a “banner year” for women’s basketball

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The defending WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, were celebrated by President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. Both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were given customary jerseys from the back-to-back champions.

“It’s been a banner year for women’s basketball,” President Biden said. “It matters to girls and women, finally seeing themselves represented, and it matters to all of America.”

Vice President Harris credited the team with being role models and leaders off the court.

“You simply inspire people across our nation and around the world, through your excellence, you show young leaders and young women leaders they can be and do anything,” Harris said.

The Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty in the WNBA championship last October, earning the team its second consecutive championship title.

“We know we can’t be perfect, but we’re never satisfied at the same time so we’re just looking to try to get another one,” MVP, A’ja Wilson said following the ceremony.

The team’s visit to the White House comes as women’s basketball is surging in popularity, with the WNBA announcing this week that it will now use league-wide charter flights at the start of the regular season.

“It’s an incredible time. I think it’s important definitely to pay homage to the women that kind of lay the foundation before us because without them, we wouldn’t be here,” Aces guard, Kelsey Plum said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.