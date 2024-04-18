Baton Rouge Zydeco hockey brought in millions to economy, making some changes for next season

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Zydeco hockey team brought in $18.1 million in economic impact to the city in its first season, according to the Raising Cane’s River Center general manager.

The president of the Baton Rouge Zydeco and Raising Cane’s River Center General Manager Wayne Hodes talked about the future of the hockey team during a Thursday morning news conference.

Total season attendance was 110,816, according to Baton Rouge Zydeco.

Hodes said, “The team led the league in overall attendance for the season and also the team set an all-time record for season attendance in the history of the fed, or the FPHL.”

Don Lewis, president of the Baton Rouge Zydeco said, “We got a lot of things planned for next year, to a full promotional schedule to more time for the games. There’s going to be more consistent with a 7:05 start Monday through Saturday, and then a 3:05 start on Sundays.”

He thanked the fans, sponsors and season ticket holders.

Lewis also announced that Everett Thompson will be back next year as head coach.

Thompson said, “This is a tremendous opportunity for not only myself, but this organization to flourish in this community here.”

Players Scott Shorrock and Bradley Richardson will be returning for the 2024-25 season.

The Zydeco finished their 2023-2024 season with 15 regulation wins, 36 regulation losses and a fifth-place finish in the Continental division.

