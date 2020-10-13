President Barack Obama offers congratulations to Washington’s Alex Smith

From one leader to another, President Barack Obama offered congratulations to Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith on Monday.

And congratulations to my friend Alex Smith, for fighting back from a life-threatening injury to start at quarterback again for the Washington Football Team. It’s a testament to his strength, determination and the love and support of his family. https://t.co/R3PO0jjFbf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 12, 2020





The gesture through social media came a day after Smith returned to the active roster and played for the WFT in its loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith had suffered a gruesome broken leg near the end of the 2018 season and went through multiple surgeries to try and repair the damage.

He was cleared for a return this season was activated Sunday and went into the game when starter Kyle Allen was injured.

Smith completed 9-of-17 passes for 37 yards. He had one rush for one yard.