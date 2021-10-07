President Barack Obama congratulates hometown Chicago Sky, Candace Parker on WNBA Finals run

Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter on Thursday to congratulate Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky on reaching the WNBA Finals.

Obama, a Chicago native, quote-tweeted a WNBA tweet with photos of the Sky’s celebration following their 79-69 win over the No. 1 Connecticut Sun.

“It’s always good to be from Chicago, but this year is especially sweet,” Obama wrote. “Congratulations to the Chicago Sky for making it to the WNBA Finals, and to the legend, Candace Parker, for making all of us proud. We’ll be rooting for you.”

The Sky, who entered the playoffs with just a 16-16 regular-season record as the No. 6 seed, pulled off one of the biggest postseason upsets in WNBA history.

Chicago knocked off the Sun 3-1 in their series, which made it just the second team from outside the top two seeds to reach the Finals since the league changed the format in 2016. Parker finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in Thursday’s win — which marked the Sky's sixth in their past seven games.

The team will now await the winner of the Las Vegas Aces-Phoenix Mercury series, which will end on Friday night with Game 5. Game 1 of the WNBA Finals is set to start on Sunday.