Presho's Chris Long takes second in SDGA Men's Mid-Amateur Championship

Jun. 2—ABERDEEN — A late surge from Chris Long on the back nine propelled him to a spot in the match play championship.

The Presho golfer fired a 1-under, 71 on Sunday to force a three-man playoff for the South Dakota Golf Association Men's Mid-Amateur Championship at Moccasin Creek Country Club, securing a spot in the SDGA Men's Match Play Championship in July with a top-three finish.

Brookings' Parker Edens took home the title in championship division over Long and Harrisburg's Ryan Anema with a tap-in birdie on the first extra hole. All three golfers posted a two-day score of 145, finishing four strokes clear of the rest of the field.

Long, who shot a 2-over 74 on Saturday, opened Sunday's round with a front-nine score of 38. He then caught fire at the turn, birdying four of his next six holes en route to shooting a 33. He was the only golfer in the field to shoot under par on the second day of the 36-hole competition.

Edens fired rounds of 70 and 75 on Moccasin Creek's par-72 layout, closing out with a birdie on the 18th hole to join the playoff. Anema, who was the overnight leader after a round of 4-under 68, shot a 77 on Sunday, birdying 18 to join the playoff as well.

Sioux Falls' Chris Mithelman was the Flight 2 champion with a score of 149, finishing fourth overall. Brookings' Scott Holm (150) won Flight 3 in the championship division, and Sioux Falls' Isaac Schwan (167) was the Flight 4 champion. In the regular division, Aberdeen's Jeff Stockert (158) won the top flight, and Sioux Falls' Pete Schmidt (167) won Flight 2 of the regular division.

The next SDGA events are the two-man and two-women championships, beginning on Saturday, June 8. Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton will host the two-man championships, while the two-women championships will be held at Brandon Golf Course.