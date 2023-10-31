Presenting the South Shore's breakout stars of the high school football season

Last season, junior Jordan DePina was a downfield playmaker within the Rockland High football team's group of talented skill position players.

This season, the senior moved in as the Bulldogs' quarterback and has cherished a breakout season, leading his team to stand among the list of contenders in the Division 7 state tournament bracket. He has totaled 1,279 total yards (979 rushing, 300 passing) and 19 TDs (14 rushing, 5 passing) through seven games this fall.

"We knew what his potential could be," Rockland coach Nick Liquori said.

DePina is just one of the area's many breakout stars. Below is a list of 45 with a similar backstory.

Some thrived new positions, others stayed pat and progressed greatly in the offseason. All have been a bright spots for their respective teams.

Abington’s AJ Nash stiff arms Cohasset’s Tppher Comerford during a rush in the third quarter of their game against Cohasset at Frolio Field on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Abington would go on to win 20-7.

AJ Nash, Abington

Senior running back/defensive back returns punts and kickoffs and handles kicking duties. "A.J. does it all for us," said assistant coach Ed Reilly. "He refuses to come off the field. He worked extremely hard in the offseason and it shows."

Connor Pease, Abington

Senior tight end/defensive end has been an impactful player on both sides of the ball for the Green Wave. "He has been a dominant D-lineman, leading the team every game in tackles and tackles for loss," assistant coach Ed Reilly said. "On offense, he is a big, athletic target (6-5, 245 pounds) while also being a punishing run blocker."

Joe Schwartz, Archbishop Williams

Braintree resident that's been a three-year starter for the Bishops at quarterback, the senior captain currently leads the team on and off the field. Through the first five games Schwartz has thrown for 600 yards and five TD's while completing 37 out of 70 passing attempts. Rushing wise, he has 227 yards on 46 carries with two TD's.

Tommy McDonagh, Archbishop Williams

Senior captain from Braintree that plays tight end and wide receiver. Through the first five games he has garnered 13 receptions for 363 yards and four TDs. He leads the Bishops in receiving, and he's no slouch on defense and special teams as a kicker. He's completed 14 out of 17 PAT's and six tackles.

Jacob Bierenbroodenspot, BC High

Senior running back has 775 yards from scrimmage -- 32 carries for 400 yards (12.5 yards per carry) and 25 catches for 375 yards (15 yards per reception). Has totaled 12 TDs and chipped in 20 tackles. Said coach Ed Mantie: "We call him Shakespeare, because all he does is make great plays. A football player in the truest sense. Tough, reliable, explosive and a three-year starter for us."

Matt Began, Blue Hills

This first-year senior starter is a key cog at fullback. He had 626 yards and 6 touchdowns through the Warriors' first six games.

Caiden Montas, Blue Hills

This senior captain is keeping the Warriors' traditional ground game going. He had 825 yards and 8 touchdowns through the first six games.

Caleb Tripp, Bridgewater-Raynham

Junior fullback was thrusted into the starting quarterback role due to injuries. He has rushed for over 300 yards over the past three games, and "has really fallen in love with the offense," according to coach Lou Pacheco.

Brockton running back Luke Turco was tackled by Durfee defender Keith Strong during a game on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Luke Turco, Brockton

Junior running back/defensive back has been one of the Boxers' most consistent contributors on both sides of the ball.

Owen Lane, Canton

Senior quarterback and linebacker has had big games on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs this season. Against Oliver Ames, he accounted for three TDs and had a game-clinching interception.

Chris Soto, Cardinal Spellman

Sophomore running back won the starting spot this season and really has a "knack for the game," according to coach Ryan Donovan.

Tyler Swain, Carver

A senior that's playing his first year of varsity as a offensive guard and middle linebacker. He's played a major key in the Crusaders undefeated start on the season. Defensively he has 60 Tackles, 13 total tackles for losses, and four sacks.

Cohasset's Mike Wildfire drops back for a pass during second quarter action of their game at Cohasset Middle High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Cohasset would go on to win 43-6.

Mike Wildfire, Cohasset

Sophomore quarterback has taken control of an offense that has topped 39 points four times this season, including a season-high 60 against East Bridgewater.

Sam Wein, Duxbury

This 5-10 senior receiver had 11 catches for 262 yards and 4 touchdowns through the Dragons' first six games of the season.

Collin Brown, East Bridgewater

Formerly an H-back, Brown moved to right tackle to bolster the Vikings' offensive line. He also plays linebacker and is first on the team in sacks and forced turnovers and second on the team in tackles.

Hanover's John McDonald celebrates his touchdown with Hanover's Vinny Mancini and Hanover's Mehki Bryan to give Hanover the 14-0 lead during second quarter action of their game at Plymouth South High School on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Hanover would go on to win 42-7.

Vinny Mancini, Hanover

Through five games, Mancini has 44 carries for 318 rushing yards at running back. He is averaging 7.2 yards per carry and has 4 TD's. "Even though Vinny started for us at LB last year he was asked to take on a leadership role on the Defense and also has taken on the added duties of RB," said Hanover head coach Brian Kelliher.

Owen Cross, Hanover

This year, Cross has 6 catches for 134 yards and averages 22.3 yards per catch with 2 TDs. He also plays in the secondary along with a wide receiver. "He played some wide receiver last year but was behind a three-year starter and only played when he was injured," said Kelliher.

Chase Beighley, Hingham

Sophomore running back/defensive back "is a threat to score every time he touches the ball," says coach T.J. Byrne. "Chase plays with the confidence and experience of a senior."

Will St. Pierre, Hingham

Senior captain stars at running back and defensive back. After missing all but the first two games of last season due to injury he had piled up 545 rushing yards and 695 all-purpose yards and 6 TDs through the first five games of this season. Said coach T.J. Byrne: "St. Pierre is explosive every time he touches the ball."

Nick Tiani, Hull

Senior outside linebacker/running back had 39 carries for 399 yards and 4 TDs, plus 9 catches for 216 yards and 3 TDs on offense through the first five weeks of the season. He added 19 tackles and a forced fumble.

New Hull QB Luke Dunham who also play on special teams as a holder for punts.Hull Pirates football players practice for the new season on Tuesday, August 22 2023

Luke Dunham, Hull

Junior quarterback/free safety had 32 carries for 350 yards and 5 TDs and 312 passing yards and 3 TD passes through the first five weeks of the season. He also added 12 tackles.

Andrew Falk, Middleboro

Junior wide receiver led the team in interceptions with six as a sophomore last year, but Pat Kingman says Falk's greatest impact on offense and special teams. He has 12 receptions for 236 yards and 4 TDs.

Mudia Odion-Ukpebor, Milton

Senior offensive tackle/defensive end is a force in the trenches for the Wildcats. Coach Steve Dembowski said he's been "awesome on defense," recording 37 tackles, (14 solo), 4 sacks and 6 tackles for loss.

Aidan Rowley, Milton

Sophomore kicker has been perfect on the season -- 3 for 3 on field goal attempts (with a long of 34 yards) and 26 of 26 on PATs. He also punts (32-yard average) and handles kickoffs.

In the first defensive play for Norwell, Connor Cronk picks up a misplayed punt return off Middleboro #40 Andrew Falk and returns into the end zone. The Norwell Clippers host the Middleboro Sachems on the gridiron on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Connor Cronk, Norwell

Senior defensive end and offensive guard for the Clippers and has been a big piece to Norwell's 6-1 start. He finished with three sacks in their win over Sandwich and a defensive touchdown in a win over Middleboro. He stands at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds with a lot of power to go with his feet quickness.

Thomas Whiteside, Oliver Ames

Junior has been one of the Tigers' top players on both sides of the ball this season.

Hunter Burke, Pembroke

The senior was expected to start as a linebacker and be a back-up fullback on offense for Pembroke. However, due to injuries, he's been on offensive line at center despite never snapping a ball prior. "Hunter is also a starting LB who is averaging over seven tackles a game and is our punter as well, thus ensuring never comes off the field," said Aborn.

Plymouth North's Killian Murphy is brought down by Marshfield's Jack Stevens during second quarter action of their game at Plymouth North High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Marshfield would go on to win 49-28.

Killian Murphy, Plymouth North

Senior running back has rushed for 552 yards and 6 TDs for the Blue Eagles. He's gone over the 100-yard mark in each of North's last three games -- against Duxbury, Whitman-Hanson and Marshfield. Also stars at linebacker.

Nick Kudrikow, Plymouth South

A projected role player "has been shining as a two-way star for us this season," coach Darren Fruzzetti said. "On defense he is always around the ball and has forced and recovered fumbles along with big tackles in key situations. On offense he has had some big catches and runs from the slot position."

Steve Kirchdorfer/Matt Eliason, Plymouth South

Kirchdorfer (a 6-2, 275-pound senior right guard) and Eliason (a 6-4, 285-pound sophomore right tackle) are two-way stars in the trenches. "They have been instrumental in helping to open up holes in the run game and shut down opposing offenses from B gap to B gap," coach Darren Fruzzetti said. "The right side of the offensive line is thriving on iso and counter schemes with the duo."

Nate Gomes-Correia, Randolph

This running back has over 800 rushing yards in five games played. Also a starting linebacker/safety,Gomes has has 16 tackles two sacks. Said coach Jonathan Marshall, "Nate is a team captain and is currently a straight A student in the classroom."

Rockland quarterback Jordan DePina carries the football during a game versus Rockland on Friday, Oct, 13, 2023.

Jordan DePina, Rockland

Senior quarterback has 1,279 total yards (979 rushing, 300 passing) and 19 TDs (14 rushing, 5 passing) through seven games this fall. "We knew what his potential could be," said coach Nick Liquori.

Charlie Hartwell, Scituate

Senior receiver has 21 catches for 344 yards and a team-best 6 touchdown receptions. Part of a talented skill-position group with Lawson Foley, Joey Burke, Roman Glowac and Sam Allard.

Willy Robinson, Scituate

Junior running back, a converted receiver, is part of a dynamic 1-2 backfield punch with Alex Burrill. He has 64 carries for 487 yards and 9 TDs, plus a kickoff-return score. As an outside linebacker has recorded 20 tackles and a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six vs. Pembroke.

Jack Ryan, Silver Lake

A junior fullback and linebacker for the Lakers that may not put the points on the board, but plays an immense part on both sides. "Jack has been our leading tackler on defense at the middle linebacker position," said SL head coach Mark Killinger. "He has recorded over 60 tackles so far this season."

Braden Gilligan, Silver Lake

Whether it's center, tackle, or the defensive line, Gilligan has done a lot for the Lakers this season. "Braden is our other player that is going both ways. Braden has been our anchor on the offensive and defensive line this season," said Killinger.

Owen Tripp, Southeastern

Tripp made the change from offensive tackle to linebacker this season and has 29 tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss. Said coach Josh Brewster, "He has been an anchor on defense this year."

D.J. Decoste, South Shore Tech

Junior running back is second on the team in rushing yards (536) and has run for 6 TDs. Also has 15 tackles on defense.

Tyler Kline, South Shore Tech

Senior safety/receiver leads the team in tackles (38) and has returned an interception for a touchdown. Also returns punts.

Jackson Arnold, Stoughton

Sophomore defensive end/offensive lineman came into the season as a linebacker/receiver hybrid. "He has made an impact immediately," coach Christopher Evans said. "Asks great questions, goes 100 miles-per-hour at all times and remains incredibly coachable."

Sam Salter, West Bridgewater

Senior receiver/linebacker averages 10 yards per touch and is second on the team in tackles. He has one interception and five tackles for loss. Also a quality blocker in the run game.

Harbormen #2 Pat Ryan stops the advance of Weymouth running back Cam Aieta.The Weymouth Wildcats host the Hingham Harbormen in football on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

Cam Aieta, Weymouth

Junior running back/defensive back piled up 430 all-purpose yards with 5 touchdowns, 3 interceptions and 29 tackles through the first five games. Said coach Michael Donovan: "Cam had a great offseason and has really developed into a strong all-around player on both sides of the ball."

Dante Tordiglione, Weymouth

Senior receiver/defensive back had 328 all-purpose yards with 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and 21 tackles through the first five games. Said coach Michael Donovan: "Dante is a captain and has great leadership characteristics and work ethic. Dante contributes on offense, defense, and special teams."

Cam Beltramini, Whitman-Hanson

The senior wide receiver/corner back racked up 13 catches for 262 yards and two touchdowns through the Panthers first five games. "He routinely guards opposing offenses best receiver. He has been one of our best and most reliable players," said W-H head coach Zack Botelho.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 43 South Shore high school football stars having breakout seasons