Presenting the Pine Journal's 2023 All-Area Football Team

Dec. 15—Koi Perich

Esko

Senior RB/DB

* As a senior on defense, Perich finished with 57 tackles, eight for a loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and five interceptions. He also scored five defensive touchdowns. Offensively, Perich was a force out of the backfield, as he tallied 708 rushing yards on 61 carries, 16 of which went for touchdowns.

* Earned First-Team All-State honors this year as a senior. Led Esko to a 10-1 overall record, a Section 7AAA championship and a third consecutive trip to the Class AAA state tournament. Has committed to play Division I college football at Minnesota next fall.

* "(Koi's) just very explosive, when he hits somebody — it brings them off their feet," Esko head coach Scott Arntson said. "But the other thing is, he puts in the work. When other people are heading home, he's heading into the weight room. He puts in a lot of time and effort. It's a combination of hard work and genetics that's really made him a special player."

Hayden Charboneau

Barnum

Senior QB/DB

* Charboneau was a four-year starting quarterback for the Bombers. As a senior, he completed 63% of his passes for 1,359 yards while also throwing 22 touchdown passes compared to just three interceptions. He also tallied 244 yards and three scores on the ground.

* Was a two-time All-District player who also earned Northeast Silver Offensive District MVP as a senior. Served as a versatile two-way player throughout his career, tallying eight interceptions over his four seasons including three in his final year.

* "Hayden was a four-year starter at QB for the Bombers, helping lead his teams to three consecutive section title appearances," Barnum head coach Bob Minkkinen said. "Hayden surpassed 4,000 career passing yards and 59 career touchdown passes. Hayden will graduate as the Bombers' all-time leader in every major statistical passing category."

Carter Horvat

Cloquet

Senior TE/LB

* Served as a three-year starter at linebacker for Cloquet before transitioning to a two-way starter in his senior year. His sideline-to-sideline ability helped anchor Cloquet's defense.

* Was one of two team captains this fall who was tasked with not only performing on the field, but also leading a locker room of his peers. "(Carter) was our best overall player," Cloquet head coach Jeff Ojanen said. "He started for us for three years at linebacker, and was a two-way starter his senior year. Definitely a player the offense had to account for on every play."

Luke Dewey

Moose Lake/Willow River

Senior TE/DB

* Recorded 34 tackles, five interceptions, one fumble recovery and had a defensive touchdown in his senior campaign. Offensively, he tallied six catches for 98 yards and three scores.

* Named to the Northeast Blue All Sub District Team.

* "Luke led the Rebels in defensive takeaways, tasked to cover opposing teams No. 1 receiver, took over the tight end position halfway through the season and has been our backup quarterback for the last three seasons," Moose Lake/Willow River head coach Dave Louzek said. "He is the type of player that leads by example and is always willing to play positions that will help the team most and excel at all of those positions."

Dylan Nyberg

Cromwell-Wright

Junior QB/LB

* Led Cromwell-Wright to a 7-3 overall record this fall. As a quarterback, Nyberg was a true dual threat, tallying 889 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while also passing for 791 yards and 13 scores through the air.

* Defensively, Nyberg helped lockdown the middle of the field. He recorded 67 tackles, one interception and scored four touchdowns on returns. Cromwell-Wright head coach Jeff Gronner called him their most "dynamic offensive player with the ball in his hands."

Caden Sheff

Barnum

Senior RB/WR/DB

* Sheff built a four-year career as a starting linebacker for the Bombers, which included 342 tackles. As a senior, he was a versatile sideline-to-sideline interior linebacker who totaled 106 tackles, eight for a loss, 1.5 sacks and three interceptions.

* Was a two-time All-District player who was selected as the Northeast Silver District Defensive MVP in his senior year. Sheff was also an elite offensive player who had 842 all-purpose yards and 10 total touchdowns as a senior, giving him 32 total scores in his career.

* "Caden was a four-year starter at linebacker for the Bombers, helping lead his team to three consecutive section title appearances," Minkkinen said. "Caden amassed 342 tackles over his four-year career. Caden will also graduate as the Bombers' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns."

Bryce Hipp

Esko

Senior OL/LB

* Played a pivotal role on an Esko defense that limited opponents to an average of just six points per game this season. Hipp finished the year with 24 tackles, six for a loss, and two sacks.

* Served as a locker room leader while also anchoring Esko's offensive line. He was a physical force up front who helped Esko amass over 3,700 yards of total offense this fall on the way to a 10-1 overall record.

* Throughout the season, Esko head coach Scott Arntson spoke about Hipp's value to the team while also describing the senior as a "smart and tough player."

Blair Chartier

Cloquet

Junior RB/DB

* Chartier was a do-it-all player for the Lumberjacks this year. Whether it was blocking for other tailbacks, rushing for touchdowns or catching passes out of the backfield, Chartier was one of Cloquet's primary offensive weapons in 2023.

* "He has multiple skills — a good runner, good blocker and he also can catch the football, and he's rock-solid on defense too," Ojanen said. "He moves around for us on defense and we give him some tougher jobs each week to make sure he's in the position where we need him to be to create mismatches."

Austin Johnson

Moose Lake/Willow River

Senior OL/DL

* Served as the Rebels' main force on both the offensive and defensive lines during his senior year this fall. Behind Johnson's blocking, Moose Lake/Willow River averaged 311 rushing yards per game and tallied more than 4,000 yards of offense in 2023.

* As a defender, Johnson recorded 39 tackles, four for a loss, one sack and a fumble recovery. He was also selected to the Northeast Blue All Sub District Team.

* "Austin anchored the offensive line as the Rebels' best blocker and played both defensive tackle and defensive end," Louzek said. "He is the glue that holds the team together in the locker room and during practices and games."

Joey Antonutti

Esko

Senior RB/LB

* Was one of the most physical, hard-hitting defenders on an Esko defense that was chock-full of future college athletes this season. As a roaming linebacker, Antonutti tallied 42 tackles, second-most on the team, and three sacks, which was tied for a team-high figure. He also had one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

* Offensively, Antonutti had 52 carries this season, which produced 356 yards and a touchdown. Throughout the season, Arntson spoke about the physicality of his team and how the seniors, especially Antonutti, were a big part of making that the standard. "This is one of our strongest teams, so you know they're going to be physical," Arntson said. "They like being physical, especially defensively. It's a senior-heavy group and they're always going to be physical."

Carlos Beckstrand

Barnum

Senior RB/WR/DB

* Blossomed into a talented, versatile player after his sophomore year and became a two-way starter in his junior and sophomore seasons. Finished his high school career with 29 total touchdowns.

* Earned All-District honors in each of his final two seasons with the Bombers. As a defensive starter as a senior, Beckstrand had 46 tackles, one tackle for a loss and an interception.

* "Carlos was a two-year, two-way versatile starter for the Bombers," Minkkinen said. "As a dual-threat skill player, Carlos led the Bombers in receiving his senior season with 21 catches for 372 yards and seven touchdowns, and he added another 447 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground."

Dawson Mortensen

Moose Lake/Willow River

Senior FB/MLB

* Behind a stellar offensive line, Mortensen provided an extra punch out of the backfield as a fullback, blocking for a trio of rushers who amassed more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage this year.

* Named to the Northeast Blue All Sub District Team and was selected as Northeast Blue Defense MVP. As a defender, Mortensen recorded 69 tackles, nine for a loss, one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

* "He was the lead blocker for three running backs who rushed for over 600 yards, 800 yards and over 1,700 yards respectively," Louzek said. "He was the leader of our defense at middle linebacker, never coming off the field and making sure that everyone was in position depending on the offensive formations we were playing against."