Presenting the Detroit Lions initial 53-man roster for 2023

It wasn’t an easy process, but the Detroit Lions have whittled the preseason 90-man roster down to 53. The cutdowns began over the weekend and were finalized at Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

The 53-man roster will change quickly, of course. The 6-game suspension for WR Jameson Williams, which takes effect after the deadline transactions are processed, ensures that the team will add at least one player not currently on the roster (be it a player the Lions cut or an outsider) to replace him. But for now, we know pretty closely what the Lions roster will look like when Dan Campbell’s Detroit team heads to Kansas City to kick off the 2023 regular season on September 7th.

Here is the initial 53-man roster for the Detroit Lions in 2023:

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

*Hendon Hooker – on the non-football injury list for at least the first four weeks

Any drama here went away when Nate Sudfeld tore his ACL in the preseason finale.

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

Another spot where there wasn’t really much debate over who would make it and who would not.

Offensive line

Defensive tackles

EDGE

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

Josh Paschal

John Cominsky

James Houston

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Both Okwara brothers making the final 53 might be a bit of a surprise, but the Lions depth here is envious.

Linebackers

Defensive backs

Specialists

Jack Fox

Scott Daly

Riley Patterson

Patterson beat out Parker Romo in a camp competition that can best be described as uninspiring, but Patterson does have playoff-proven ability. Fox will handle both punting and kickoff duties.

