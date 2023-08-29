Presenting the Detroit Lions initial 53-man roster for 2023
It wasn’t an easy process, but the Detroit Lions have whittled the preseason 90-man roster down to 53. The cutdowns began over the weekend and were finalized at Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.
The 53-man roster will change quickly, of course. The 6-game suspension for WR Jameson Williams, which takes effect after the deadline transactions are processed, ensures that the team will add at least one player not currently on the roster (be it a player the Lions cut or an outsider) to replace him. But for now, we know pretty closely what the Lions roster will look like when Dan Campbell’s Detroit team heads to Kansas City to kick off the 2023 regular season on September 7th.
Here is the initial 53-man roster for the Detroit Lions in 2023:
Quarterbacks
*Hendon Hooker – on the non-football injury list for at least the first four weeks
Any drama here went away when Nate Sudfeld tore his ACL in the preseason finale.
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
James Mitchell
Another spot where there wasn’t really much debate over who would make it and who would not.
Offensive line
Defensive tackles
EDGE
James Houston
Both Okwara brothers making the final 53 might be a bit of a surprise, but the Lions depth here is envious.
Linebackers
Defensive backs
Specialists
Jack Fox
Patterson beat out Parker Romo in a camp competition that can best be described as uninspiring, but Patterson does have playoff-proven ability. Fox will handle both punting and kickoff duties.