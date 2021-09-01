Presenting the Detroit Lions initial 2021 practice squad

With the 53-man active roster established, though in flux with some more moves beyond the initial cutdowns, the Detroit Lions have established the practice squad for the 2021 team.

The Lions can retain up to 16 players on the practice squad. Up to six of those can be vested veterans who would previously not qualify for the practice squad due to service time, a rule change made to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic from last season.

The team can protect up to four players each week from being signed away to another team, though that protection does not start until after Week 1.

Here are the players on the Lions practice squad officially announced by the team on Wednesday. Reports of the team signing QB Steven Montez are not yet official.

LB Tavante Beckett

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Beckett is undersized at just 5-11 and 220 pounds, but he consistently made his presence felt in training camp and the preseason. The undrafted rookie from Marshall has some upside as a hybrid S/LB who can help on special teams too.

OLB Rashod Berry

Berry joined the Lions midway through the preseason after being waived by New England. He showed some pass-rush ability in the Colts game and can also double as a tight end, if needed.

NT Miles Brown

Brown proved to be an effective run defender all summer. Now in his third NFL season, the Wofford product can play all over the defensive interior.

S Jalen Elliott

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Elliott is now in his second season on the Lions' practice squad after spending the 2020 campaign in Detroit as an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame. His hustle and athleticism have stood out on special teams.

K Zane Gonzalez

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzalez was brought in midway through camp to compete for the Lions kicking job. While inconsistent with his field goals, Gonzalez does have good range and has proven very good on kickoffs.

DE Bruce Hector

Story continues

The veteran journeyman defensive end made a strong push for a spot on the 53-man roster. Hector is a high-effort player who proved more athletic than advertised during training camp and the preseason.

G Tommy Kraemer

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Kraemer is an undrafted rookie from Notre Dame who has legit upside to eventually stick on the team's 53-man roster. Don't be surprised if the Lions cross-train him at center too.

TE Alize Mack

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Mack didn't have the kind of summer in Detroit that the team hoped for, but he's still a very good athlete who has some developmental upside. He needs work on his blocking and special teams play.

WR Javon McKinley

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

McKinley made his mark in the preseason against Pittsburgh, catching a touchdown pass on a nice route and catch. He was up-and-down throughout camp as an undrafted rookie from Notre Dame.

RB Dedrick Mills

Mills ran for 62 yards on just 13 carries in the preseason. The undrafted rookie from Nebraska has to work on his passing game skills. Mills' arrow is pointing up.

T Darrin Paulo

Paulo provides some seasoned depth to the offensive line on the practice squad. The second-year Utah product can play guard or right tackle.

RB Craig Reynolds

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

One of the NFL's feel-good stories of the preseason, Reynolds went from his couch to scoring the Lions' first preseason touchdown in less than 36 hours. Reynolds looks to be someone who earns the protected status on the practice squad; the team is bullish on the RB from Kutztown.

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Robey-Coleman was a bit of a surprise cut, but the veteran remains in Detroit ready to be called up in case of injury. The slot corner has played in 126 career NFL games.

WR Sage Surratt

An undrafted rookie wideout from Wake Forest, Surratt didn't progress as quickly as hoped in his first season in Detroit. He's a bigger target who works the middle of the field well.

TE Brock Wright

Wright sticks around as an undrafted rookie tight end from Notre Dame. He made a nice push late in camp for a roster spot and could earn a call-up for his work in the red zone.

