Presenting the 2023 Providence Journal All-State Football Team Offense

The All-State Rhode Island High School Sports Awards is proud to announce the player of the year nominees for Football, Offense. The winners will be announced during the live show on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

During the live show, athletes of the year in 29 sports will be honored. In addition, top teams, coaches and overall athletes will be honored as will a Courage Award winner. Nominated athletes who RSVP will receive a complimentary ticket to the event thanks to sponsors. Details on how additional tickets can be obtained will be available soon.

For more information about the show and to opt into email updates, visit the website and you can also follow it on Facebook.

The All-State Rhode Island High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s athletic department through our School Spirit Contest. Details on how to vote for your school will be coming soon.

RI HSSA All-States logo, 2024

2023 Providence Journal All-State Football Team

First Team Offense

Alex McClelland

Barrington, Senior

Quarterback

Alex McClelland

Expectations were high for McClelland in his senior season and he managed to live up to them. The dual-threat QB did damage with his arm and legs, rushing 97 times for 1,083 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 73 of 108 passes and 13 scores. In his final game as an Eagle, McClelland earned MVP honors in their Super Bowl win over Cumberland.

Myles Craddock

Moses Brown, Senior

Running back

The only thing that slowed Craddock down this fall was an injury that cost him two games. The Gatorade Rhode Island Player of the Year was the state’s best running back this fall, rushing for 1,656 yards and 24 touchdowns. Craddock ran for 565 yards in his final three regular-season games to get the Quakers into the postseason, then ran for 173 in a loss to eventual Division III champion Middletown.

Myles Craddock Moses Brown Football

Oscar Weah Jr.

Hendricken, Senior

Running back

Weah was as good as it gets out of the backfield this fall and the senior finished his season with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns. Weah saved his best game for last, running for 171 yards in 19 carries, including a 64-yard run that set up a 2-yard score to give Hendricken the momentum it needed to finish off North Kingstown in the State Championship Super Bowl.

Oscar Weah Jr.

David Rodriguez

Mount Pleasant, Junior

Wide receiver

The most explosive receiver in the state, Rodriguez was the focus of every defense the Kilties faced this season. Mount Pleasant put the ball in his hands any way possible and Rodriguez finished averaging more than 10 yards per carry and more than 12 per catch. With Division I college coaches knocking on his door, Rodriguez will play prep football in Maryland next fall.

All State David Rodriguez, Mount Pleasant, Football

R.J. Wiggins

Middletown, Senior

Wide receiver

At 6 feet 4 inches, there wasn’t a better player in the state on 50-50 balls this season but Wiggins was more than just jump balls. His improved route running added to his arsenal and gave the Islanders a receiver who could hurt you on the outside or over the middle. Wiggins finished his season with 44 catches for 766 yards and 11 touchdowns, helping Middletown win the Division III Super Bowl.

R.J. Wiggins

Cole Bigelli

Pilgrim, Senior

Tight end

A modern player at a position that’s underutilized, Bigelli was a tough mismatch every time he stepped on the field. The Patriots used the 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pound star to seal the edge in their run game, but as a receiver he was a dominant red zone threat. Bigelli finished his senior year with 11 catches for 216 total yards but scored eight touchdowns.

Cole Bigelli

Daniel Rose

Davies, Senior

Athlete

The state’s most unique weapon, Rose was the Patriots’ offense this fall and defenses still couldn’t stop him. A natural slot receiver, Rose lined up wherever Davies needed him. His numbers were absurd, as he finished with 2,002 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, threw for 549 yards and seven scores, caught 10 passes for 155 yards and a TD and scored on special teams and defense as well, helping Davies reach the Super Bowl for the first time.

Daniel Rose

Stephen Antonucci

Hendricken, Junior

Offensive line

He showed promise as a sophomore, but Antonucci became a force in his junior season. At 6 feet 3 inches and 270 pounds, Antonucci’s size and strength make him an ideal left tackle but his athleticism and understanding of the Hawks’ run game made him more devastating at guard. He’ll be one of the state’s best next fall and expect to see Division I college coaches calling soon.

Stephen Antonucci, Bishop Hendricken, football, junior Allstate All States Fall sports 2023

Khamari Brown

St. Raphael, Senior

Offensive line

It’s not often the best athlete on the field is an offensive lineman, but that’s what made Brown special. At 6 feet tall and 285 pounds, Brown had the speed and agility to play linebacker as well and nobody was better as a pulling guard. As good as the senior was on the field, he was better off of it and his leadership and sportsmanship made him one of the state’s most respected players.

Khamari Brown

Ethan Charnley

Hendricken, Junior

Offensive line

Charnley had some pretty big shoes to fill at center and did so with great success. At 6 feet 2 inches and 275 pounds, Charnley was a strong pass blocker and a punisher in the run game, but his leadership and understanding of the offense showed after the Hawks’ lost their starting quarterback late in the season. Expect more of the same from Charnley next year as the state’s best center.

Ethan Charnley

Kyle Elliott

La Salle, Senior

Offensive line

Few linemen were as important to their team’s success as Elliott, a Second Team selection last fall who was a presence up front for the Rams this fall. At 6 feet 2 inches and 275-pounds, Elliott started the year at center before switching to guard and he dominated. When you saw big plays in the ground game, Elliott was usually the one opening the holes.

Kyle Elliot

Jatan White

Central, Senior

Offensive line

Jatan White

There were plenty of linemen bigger than White, who measures 6 feet tall and 235 pounds, but there weren’t very many who were stronger than this senior. A First Team selection last fall, White continued to bully opposing offensive linemen and his ability to move laterally made him the perfect lineman for what the Knights wanted to do on offense this fall.

2023 Providence Journal All-State Second Team Offense

Landon Husereau, Westerly football

QB — Landon Husereau, Westerly, Freshman

RB — A.J. DiOrio, Barrington, Senior

RB — Andrew Ray, Cumberland, Senior

WR — Cam Evora, East Providence, Senior

WR — Karl Swanson, West Warwick, Junior

TE — Jake Rose, Moses Brown, Senior

ATH — James Branch, West Warwick, Junior

OL — Kyler Fague, Burrillville, Junior

OL — Ayden Goldstein, Cumberland, Senior

OL — Griffin Kleinknecht, Middletown, Junior

OL — Ben Martel, Barrington, Senior

OL — Jaheim Robertson, Mount Pleasant, Senior

Kyler Fague, Burrillville football

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Rhode Island High School Football All-State Offense 2023 Providence Journal