Presenting the 2023 preseason All-New Jersey football offensive team

The following players have been selected to the USA TODAY NETWORK preseason All-New Jersey football offensive team.

Micah Ford

Toms River North senior quarterback

Ford, who has made a non-binding verbal commitment to Stanford, accounted for 3,563 yards and 50 TDs on offense last year, and also added an interception return for a TD. He rushed for 2,360 yards and 33 TDs and threw for 1,203 yards and 17 TDs. On defense, he had 77 tackles and four interceptions.

A.J. Surace

Notre Dame senior quarterback

The Rutgers commit completed 56.7 percent of his passes en route to 1,737 yards and 21 touchdowns, leading Notre Dame to another Non-Public A postseason berth last fall. He threw at least one TD pass in each of the nine contests he competed in 2022 (missing games two due to injury) and recorded four 200-yard-plus passing games. His father, Bob is the head coach at Princeton University.

Hammonton sophomore running back Kenny Smith was the Courier Post's 2022 Football Offensive Player of the Year.

Kenny Smith

Hammonton junior running back

The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder rushed for a South Jersey-best 1,670 yards with 21 touchdowns, rumbling his way to the Courier-Post Offensive Player of the Year and All-New Jersey honors. He caught seven passes for 81 yards and two scores, helping guide the Blue Devils to the sectional final. On defense, Smith registered 38 tackles and an interception from his safety spot.

Ryan Trafford

Delbarton senior running back

Trafford rushed for 1,631 yards and 18 touchdowns against some of the best defenses in the state last season, helping guide the Green Wave to the Non-Public A semifinals. He eclipsed 100 yards in seven games, including a 282-yard, three-touchdown performance in a state playoff victory over St. Peter's Prep.

Yasin Willis

St. Joseph (Montvale) senior running back

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Willis earned honorable mention All-New Jersey honors last year and is North Jersey’s top returning ball carrier. He'd had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, last year carrying 189 times for 1,133 yards and 17 TDs for the Green Knights (6-5). He is committed to Pittsburgh.

Lotzeir Brooks

Millville junior wide receiver

One of the most electric playmakers in the Garden State, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Brooks has the knack to score from anywhere on the field with blazing speed and video game-like moves. An All-New Jersey selection last fall, Brooks racked up 68 catches for 1,089 yards and a South Jersey-best 14 receiving touchdowns. One of the nations’ top recruits for the Class of 2025, Brooks has offers from many high-profile Division I programs including Georgia and Alabama.

Millville Ta’Ron Haille and Lotzeir Brooks celebrate the first touchdown. Millville Football defeats Northern Highlands 18-14 in NJSIAA Group 4 Final on December 3, 2022 in Piscataway, NJ.

Sah'nye Degraffenreidt

Atlantic City junior wide receiver

The 6-foot, 185-pound junior was one of the breakout players in the state last fall thanks to a lethal combination of speed, leaping ability and pass-catching capability. He caught 51 passes for 894 yards and 11 touchdowns. One of those catches, a one-handed grab on Thanksgiving, earned him a spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10. Degraffenreidt also returned two kickoffs and a punt for TDs.

Dez Jones

DePaul junior wide receiver

Jones is a skilled route runner who last year helped the Spartans (7-5) win the Non-Public B title. The 6-foot, 185-pounder earned first-team All-New Jersey after catching 59 passes for 1,001 yards and six TDs. His offers include Boston College, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.

Ryan Ward

Rutherford senior tight end

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Ward is a blocking and receiving threat who last season helped the Bulldogs (10-1) capture the NJIC championship and reach the North 1, Group 2 final. He caught 35 passes for 776 yards and 13 scores. He garnered offers from many Division I schools and is committed to North Carolina.

Rutherford football player Ryan Ward during practice at Tryon Field in Rutherford on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Nyier Daniels

Bergen Catholic senior lineman

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds, Daniels powers a line that last year helped the Crusaders (11-1) capture the Non-Public A title and No. 1 ranking in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25 rankings. He is ranked the state’s No. 2 senior recruit by 247Sports and is committed to Georgia.

Vincent Isom

St. Augustine senior lineman

The 6-foot-1, 270-pound senior is regarded as one of the best pulling guards in the state thanks to his agility and quickness. He earned All-New Jersey honors for his work on the offense line and is a key piece of St. Augustine’s potent running attack. He’s also a bruiser on defense, where he recorded 42 tackles, five sacks and an interception. Brown and Marist are two schools looking Isom's way so far.

Aidan Lynch

Mount Olive senior lineman

The 6-foot-7, 290 pounder is considered by many to be New Jersey's top offensive line prospect this season. Lynch entertained 26 offers from Division I schools before settling upon Virginia Tech over the summer. He suits up for the Marauders as one of the most dominant players on the line of scrimmage in Morris County.

Jaelyne Matthews

Toms River North junior lineman

Matthews, who has made a non-binding verbal commitment to Penn State, has well more than 20 offers to NCAA FBS schools. He led a powerful offensive line that enabled Toms River North to rush for more than 4,300 yards and 62 TDs, and compile more than 5,700 yards of offense and 81 TDs.

Jack Small

Old Tappan senior lineman

Small paves the way for a line that last season helped the Golden Knights (12-1) become North Jersey’s first public school to win a state title. The Group 3 champs scored at least 21 points in every game and the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder earned second-team All-New Jersey honors. He is committed to Duke.

Kenyon Massey

Paramus Catholic senior athlete

Massey is a transfer and a big-play threat as a receiver and returner after last year earning first-team All-New Jersey honors for rival St. Peter’s Prep. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder caught 64 passes for 933 yards and 13 TDs and amassed more than 1,200 all-purpose yards. He is committed to Massachusetts.

Don Bosco vs. Bergen Catholic in the Non-Public A football championship on Friday, November 25, 2022. BC #0 Quincy Porter makes a catch in the second quarter as DB #2 Sheaquan Walters tries to break up the pass.

Quincy Porter

Bergen Catholic junior athlete

At 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Porter is among the state’s top deep threats because he can out-leap defenders for the ball. He earned second-team All-New Jersey honors last season after making 34 catches for 682 yards and 10 scores. His offers include Boston College, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Emanuel Ross

Red Bank Catholic senior athlete

Ross, who has made a non-binding oral commitment to Stanford, caught 33 passes for 640 yards and 10 TDs last season. He also made 23 tackles as a cornerback.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ football: 2023 preseason All-New Jersey offense