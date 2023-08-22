Presenting the 2023 preseason All-New Jersey football defensive team

The following players have been selected to the USA TODAY NETWORK preseason All-New Jersey football defensive team.

The Network is made up of news organizations APP.com, BurlingtonCountyTimes.com, CourierPostOnline.com, TheDailyJournal.com, DailyRecord.com, MyCentralJersey.com, NJHerald.com, NorthJersey.com.

Nyreek Clyburn

Eastside (Paterson) senior lineman

Clyburn is a two-way threat who did most of his damage on defense for the Ghosts (7-4) last season. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder is a standout pass rusher who had 44 tackles last year, including 11 sacks, and two interceptions. His college suitors include Kent State, Maine, Maryland, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

Richard "Wink" James

Camden senior lineman

This terrorizing lineman was a constant visitor to the opponent’s backfield, where he recorded 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks and a fumble recovery. The 6-foot-1, 265-pound defensive tackle, who is a West Virginia commit, is expected to take another huge step forward this fall for a Camden defense, which should be one of the top units in the state.

Bergen Catholic High School hosts Cardinal Gibbons in a football game on Saturday August 27, 2022. BC #91 Elijah Kinsler celebrates after scoring a touchdown.

Elijah Kinsler

Bergen Catholic senior lineman

Kinsler is the Crusaders’ latest dominant linemen. The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder helped Bergen Catholic (11-1) hold nine opponents to 14 points or fewer and win the Non-Public A title with a shutout over rival Don Bosco. He made 45 tackles last season, including 6.5 for losses. He is committed to West Virginia.

Jordan Thomas

Don Bosco senior lineman

Thomas has a rare combination of size and speed for a lineman. He is 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, and runs the 40-yard dash in under 5.0 seconds. He made 31 tackles last season for the Ironmen (9-3) as they reached the Non-Public A final. He is ranked as the No. 1 senior recruit in New Jersey by 247Sports and is committed to Georgia.

Davin Brewton

Red Bank Catholic senior linebacker

Brewton, who has made a non-binding verbal commitment to Pitt, made 105 tackles, 15 of which were for a loss, last season. He also had four sacks, forced two fumbles, an interception, and recovered a fumble for a TD.

Davin Brewton, Red Bank Catholic. Shore Conference 7 on 7 Football Tournament at Manalapan High School on July 11, 2023.

Julian Casale

Caldwell senior linebacker

Casale had 115 total tackles, including nine sacks, for the Group 2 state champions last fall. A first team All-New Jersey selection as a junior, Casale leads a defense that is part of the state's longest active win streak at 28 in a row. He has yet to make a college commitment but has the attention of multiple Division I programs.

Colin Gallagher

Middletown South senior linebacker

Gallagher was a first team All-New Jersey selection last season when he made 148.5 tackles, 27 of which were for a loss. He also had 10 sacks, forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles. Gallagher also rushed for 522 yards and nine TDs on offense.

Myles Hamilton

Linden senior linebacker

Hamilton is coming off a monster season in which he amassed 124 tackles, including 17 for a loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles for the Tigers. The son of New York Giants great Keith Hamilton, he has committed to Sacred Heart.

Zekai Wimberley

West Orange senior linebacker

Wimberley is a three-star college recruit that had 41 tackles and four sacks for the Mountaineers as a junior. He made key plays as sixth-seeded West Orange beat the top three seeds, all on the road, in the North 2, Group 5 playoffs to earning the program's first sectional title in its history. Wimberley announced his commitment to Syracuse back in June.

Jahmir Joseph

St. Joseph (Montvale) junior defensive back

Joseph is ranked as New Jersey’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder had 43 tackles, including 34 solos, three interceptions and 15 pass breakups for last year’s Green Knights (6-5). He has more than a dozen college offers, including Boston College, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State.

Lenape's Michael LeMay reacts after a play during the football game between St. Joseph and Lenape played at Lenape High School in Medford on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Michael LeMay

Lenape senior defensive back

The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder is a difference maker in all three phases of the game, but saves his best work for performances in the Lenape secondary. He recorded 113 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries en route to a honorable mention on last year's All-New Jersey squad. On offense, he made a team-best 19 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored a pair of touchdowns off punt returns.

Jaylen McClain

Seton Hall Prep senior defensive back

McClain, a four-star recruit, registered 83 tackles, a sack and an interception for the Pirates last season. One of the most touted prospects in Seton Hall Prep history, he made his decision to commit to Ohio State back in June. He helped guide the Pirates to the Non-Public A semifinals a season ago.

Jeremiah Pruitt

Toms River North senior defensive back

A versatile all-around player, Pruitt made 89 tackles. 13.5 of which were for a loss, last season. He also had six interceptions, two of which he returned for TDs, and had a fumble return for a TD.

Vaboue Toure

Irvington senior defensive back

Irvington pumps out stars in the secondary, and Toure is the latest. A four-star recruit, he amassed 89 tackles, two fumble recoveries and four interceptions for the Blue Knights last season. Toure announced his commitment to Penn State over the summer and will be a future Big Ten opponent of his brothers Mohamed and Famah, who are teammates at Rutgers.

Wayne Adair

Delsea senior athlete

One of the top two-way players in South Jersey, the 6-foot, 195-pounder was a big reason Delsea was playing December football last season. Patrolling the secondary on defense, Adair registered 68 tackles, 22 pass-breakups and three interceptions. On offense, he rushed for 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns while contributing 10 catches, 155 yards and a TD to the aerial attack.

Delsea's Wayne Adair runs the ball during the NJSIAA State Group 3 football championship game between Delsea and Old Tappan played at Rutgers' SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Trashon Dye

Passaic Tech senior athlete

Dye was North Jersey’s most impactful two-way player last season, helping lead the Bulldogs (11-3) to the Group 5 state final. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder had 130 tackles and five sacks, while also rushing for 1,121 yards and 10 scores. He and his twin brother, Travon, have committed to Syracuse.

Kaj Sanders

Bergen Catholic senior athlete

Sanders should emerge as one of North Jersey’s top two-way threats this fall. The 6-foot-2, 188-pounder is a standout defensive back who last season had 40 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions. He will be the primary ball carrier for the reigning Non-Public A champions, and is committed to Rutgers.

Nico Ottomanelli

Old Tappan senior kicker/punter

Ottomanelli cemented his status as an elite kicker by booting a 46-yard field goal in the Golden Knights’ 24-14 victory over previously-unbeaten Delsea in the Group 3 state final. Along the way, the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder led all North Jersey kickers in scoring with 68 points, including four field goals.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ football: 2023 preseason All-New Jersey defense