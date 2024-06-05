Here’s who will present Panthers great Julius Peppers into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

In less than two months, Carolina Panthers icon Julius Peppers will officially take his rightful spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But who will be the person introducing him into football immortality?

As announced on Tuesday, Carl Carey—Julius’ longtime friend, mentor and agent—will present Peppers for enshrinement. Carey will introduce Peppers via video and join him on stage to unveil his bronze bust.

The relationship you form with a mentor is incredibly special. For Julius Peppers, he has made a longtime friend out of his relationship with Carl Carey. Carey will present Peppers for enshrinement as a member of the Class of 2024. Full story and tickets:… pic.twitter.com/HmBOsAltoW — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) June 4, 2024

Peppers is one of seven members in this year’s class—as he’ll be enshrined alongside Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Steve McMichael and Patrick Willis. The presenters for those inductees, per the Pro Football Hall of Fame, are as follows:

Freeney — Jim Irsay, Indianapolis Colts owner & CEO

Gradishar — Tom Jackson, former Denver Broncos teammate

Hester — Juanita Brown, mother

Johnson — Gary Kubiak, former Houston Texans head coach

McMichael — Jarrett Payton, longtime friend and sports anchor

Willis — Ernicka Willis, sister

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire