Preseason worry index, what's next for Watson, Jets camp visit & Hard Knocks' strong start

Training camps are underway across the country and for some teams, there is much to worry about already. One thing we don't have to worry about is whether or not Dan Campbell will be a compelling character on HBO's Hard Knocks. With one episode in the books, it's clear he'll be biting kneecaps into our hearts all summer long.

Charles Robinson is joined on today's podcast by Yahoo's Frank Schwab and Tyler Greenawalt. First, Charles & Frank discuss why folks (including them) are somewhat high on the Detroit Lions this season. Later Charles explains where the NFL, NFLPA and the Cleveland Browns currently stand awaiting the results of the appeal to Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension. Lastly, they create a "preseason worry index" and chat about 5 teams who should be experiencing different levels of worry on the eve of preseason.

Afterwards, Charles is joined by Yahoo Sports' resident New York Jets expert Tyler Greenawalt to discuss the rollercoaster offseason for gang green: from their massive draft haul, to the injury to Mekhi Becton, to Zach Wilson's mature handling of the New York media amid one sensational off-field story (you know which one).

DETROIT LIONS & HARD KNOCKS (1:30)

WATSON SUSPENSION & BROWNS OUTLOOK (10:50)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (24:30)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (33:15)

CHICAGO BEARS (36:00)

TENNESSEE TITANS (44:15)

NEW YORK JETS (47:55)

