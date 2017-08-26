Preseason Week 3 Flames: Kareem Hunt suddenly in the top rookie picture

There’s a large contingent of football fans that staunchly believe preseason games are completely inconsequential. To these naysayers, they’re nothing more than an evaluation phase for head coaches looking to comprise the best final roster. However, most fanatics would vehemently disagree. Exhibition action gives owners the opportunity to gain invaluable insight into potential sleepers and busts. In an attempt to decipher the meaningful from the meaningless, here are my top Flames from Preseason Week 3 (Updated throughout the weekend).

Kareem Hunt, KC, RB (90.8 ADP, RB33) – The nettlesome injury imp continued his rampage Friday night in Seattle. After driving through contact on a short catch and run, Spencer Ware fell to the ground, clutched his knee and exited on a cart. Initial reports suggest the structural integrity of his knee wasn’t compromised, but the sprain suffered could keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. For a player who was one of seven rushers to rank inside the top-10 in YAC per attempt and elusive rating last year, it was an unfortunate setback.

In light of Ware’s injury, the floodgates open for Hunt. Talked up by fanalysts for weeks, the rookie is no longer a mid-round upside selection. Now he’s very much in the top rookie RB conversation. Opportunity knocks.

Compact, shifty and versatile, Hunt has performed brilliantly most of the Preseason. On 22 grips, he’s netted 5.0 yards per touch and posted fantastic totals in YAC (3.7 per attempt) and tackles avoided (0.33 per attempt). In an offense predicated on ball control and working behind an ascending o-line, Hunt likely touches the ball 15-18 times Week 1 against New England. If the greenhorn takes advantage, Ware could be left in the dust. For the time being, Hunt must be considered an RB2 in 12-team leagues. Overall, he’s my RB18.

DeVante Parker, Mia, WR (72.3, WR35) – Written off by previously burned investors, Parker is about to exemplify a favorite fantasy phrase, “post-hype sleeper.” In a game where defense was nonexistent, Parker and Jay Cutler continued to build their budding bromance. On a simple streak up the right sideline, the pair played pitched and catch. Parker leaped over his defender, high-pointed, hauled in the perfectly placed toss and sprinted upfield for a 72-yard game. He added another grab for XX yards.

This is the year Parker embarks on a breakout journey. His A.J. Green -like athletic profile, improved work ethic and playmaking ability should whet any fantasy appetite, no matter how insatiable. Adam Gase and Cutler, one of the better downfield passers in the league, appear to have visions of grandeur. Long bombs are the game plan, the QB’s specialty. Recall Cutler ranked top-10 in deep-ball completion percentage 2015-2016 and posted a 120.1 passer rating on chucks beyond 20 yards in five games last season. Though inconsistency is a distinct possibility, the duo is sure to record several more explosive pass plays.

“Get your guys” is advice all fantasy owners hot for a player should subscribe to. Yes, Parker’s current ADP sits in the low-70s, but he’s worth reaching a round early for. A final tally around 70-1150-8 is very attainable.

Kelvin Benjamin, Car, WR (59.9, WR31) – Not long ago, Benjamin routinely crushed triple steakburgers at the local Steak ‘n Shake. A mixture of weight and conditioning issues and a sharp Cam Newton downturn stunted his fantasy potential in 2016. As a result, he turned many drafters off, yours truly included, reducing his ADP considerably compared to previous seasons. It’s time for all of us to reassess.

For the second straight week, Benjamin showcased skills reminiscent of 2014. He looked svelte, nimble and quick after the catch. Finding the end zone in back-to-back games, he’s totaled 8-107-2 over roughly six quarters of Preseason action. If Cam’s surgically repaired shoulder doesn’t disintegrate it could be a major bounce-back year for Benjamin. Christian McCaffrey’s presence will help free the wide receiver more often downfield.

Benjamin’s catch rates his past two seasons induce vomiting (’14: 50.0%; ’16: 53.8%), but he’s a preeminent red-zone threat who should tuck inside the WR top-30. A reasonable return on investment is increasingly likely at his current ADP.

