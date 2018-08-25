Preseason Week 3 Fantasy Takeaways: Peterson, Royce, Barber climb up cheat sheets

In his Washington debut, “ancient” Adrian Peterson displayed fresh, spry legs against Denver. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Adrian Peterson, Royce Freeman steal show in D.C.

Overreaction. Baseless observation. Meaningless football. We’re all familiar with the phrases most attach to the supposed vanilla action witnessed during the Preseason. However, underneath the surface there are meaningful performances logged. To help determine what’s important for fantasy purposes, Brad Evans will scribble his random musings throughout the weekend.

FRIDAY OBSERVATIONS – NYG/NYJ, DEN/WAS, NE/CAR, SEA/MIN, DET/TB, GB/OAK

• In a victory for septuagenarians everywhere, Adrian Peterson, signed just days ago, tossed aside the Metamucil and proved to doubters, this writer included, he isn’t completely cooked. On 11 carries, the legendary back exhibited solid acceleration and break-tackle ability totaling 56 yards against Denver first stringers. It was more or less a one-game audition for the future Hall of Famer, a test he passed with flying colors.

With only plodders Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine to overtake, Peterson is one more strong performance away from sewing up early down work, at least initially. It’s important to remember he averaged a dreadful 2.3 yards after contact per attempt (RB54) and forced a missed tackle 13.5 percent of the time with New Orleans and Arizona in 2017. Still behind what should be a surplus run-blocking line, he could yield at least FLEX-worthy lines to begin the season. The brand name and situation will push his price and continued reservations are warranted, but if there from Round 10 on, he’s worth clicking the “draft” button for.

• All-Mancrush member, Royce Freeman, extended his TD streak to three games and solidified his position as presumed feature back for Denver. He, alongside undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay, outplayed Devontae Booker working with the first team. His best run of the night was a 24-yard TD sprint in which the rookie bolted through a wide line gap, broke a pair of open-field tackles and galloped into the end zone.

Despite the youngster’s consistent delivery this Preseason the $64,000 question remains: Will stubborn Vance Joseph finally come to his senses? Freeman, evidenced by his 4.0-plus yards after contact per attempt this month, is the chain-moving, arm-tackle busting Clydesdale this franchise sorely wants. His thick build, durability, power and versatility is exactly what Bill Musgrave needs to execute his ground-heavy system.

• The dagger continues to plunge deeper for Ronald Jones. Peyton Barber is the unrivaled starter in Tampa. On Tampa’s opening TD drive, a series in which the underrated veteran showcased excellent between-the-tackles explosiveness, sharp vision and plus power, he tallied 34 yards with a score on five carries. His performance only validated his RB14 standing in yards created per carry last season. The man can impressively generate yardage on his own.

At this juncture, the near 20-pick ADP disparity between Barber and the rookie in drafts conducted over the past week needs to flip, and rapidly. There’s no competition. Week 1 against New Orleans, Barber is on track to secure upwards of 15-20 touches. Bank on it. He’s officially moving inside my RB top-30.

