Preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is out. Where is Ohio State?

In a sign of you being able to see the Ohio State football team on a television set or streaming device near you soon, the Preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released. And … once again the Buckeyes are near the top at No. 4 overall behind Alabama (1), Clemson (2), and Oklahoma (3). Georgia is just behind the Buckeyes at No. 5.

If you think that’s a little lower than what you would expect, it’s really no surprise since OSU is replacing Justin Fields, a couple of really good offensive linemen, and several key members of the defense.

Still, Ohio State is one of those programs on a shortlist of programs that simply plug and play without a drop in expectations. And with four and five-star prospects ready to fill in what has moved on to the NFL, nothing will change for this year. It’ll be viewed as a disappointing year if the Buckeyes don’t win another Big Ten title and make a run at a national championship.

Rounding out the top ten are Texas A&M (6), Notre Dame (7), Iowa State (8), North Carolina (9), and Cincinnati (10).

NEXT … The complete USA TODAY AFCA Preseason poll

USA TODAY AFCA Preseason Coaches poll

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami (FL)

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. UL Lafayette

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss

Others receiving votes:

Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.