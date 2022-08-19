Preseason True Freshman All-America College Football Team 2022

Who are the best and brightest new stars going into the 2022 season? It’s the CFN Preseason True Freshman All-America Team.

True freshmen are making first impressions on every campus across the country this month. Some are raw and will need to redshirt. Others will earn valuable reps and a letter. But only a handful of first-year players are so talented and so far ahead of schedule that they’ll be key contributors with a chance to start immediately.

At the very least they’ll be major factors very, very soon.

These talented rookies comprise this year’s Preseason True Freshman All-America Team.

CFN All-Conference Teams, Top 30 Players

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

CFN Preseason Offense | CFN Preseason Defense

2022 CFN Preview of Every Team

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @RichCirminiello

2022 CFN Preseason True Freshman All-American Offense

QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

If DJ Uiagalelei struggles for a second straight year, Dabo Swinney won’t hesitate to call on Klubnik, this year’s top-rated rookie QB.

RB Damien Martinez, Oregon State

Three-star recruit from Texas impressed in the spring and is already challenging to take touches away from senior Deshaun Fenwick.

RB Nick Singleton, Penn State

Elite talent meets glaring need as Penn State looks to reverse a three-year trend of declining production on the ground.

WR Luther Burden, Missouri

A Day 1 starter, Burden has the physical tools, maturity and playmaking ability to be a 50-catch guy in his debut.

WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

Aggies’ Offensive MVP of spring ball brings blazing speed and game-changing quickness to an attack desperate for outside playmakers.

TE Keyan Burnett, Arizona

Arizona’s highest rated tight end recruit since Gronk in 2007 will create mismatches with his athleticism and improved strength.

OL Kelvin Banks, Texas

The early bell cow of Texas’ touted O-line recruiting class, Banks is playing his way into the starting left tackle job.

Story continues

OL Will Campbell, LSU

It’s extremely rare for true freshmen to start at left tackle in the SEC, but Campbell already looks like a generational talent up front.

OL Kiyaunta Goodwin, Kentucky

At 6-8 and 351 pounds, Goodwin has a chance to be to Kentucky what Mekhi Becton was at rival Louisville from 2017-19.

OL Blake Miller, Clemson

Miller’s physicality and nasty streak have him challenging for the right tackle job and pushing veteran incumbent Walker Parks inside to guard.

OL Zach Rice, North Carolina

Carolina’s most decorated recruit was signed to immediately help a unit that yielded an ACC-high 49 sacks in 2021.

NEXT: 2022 CFN Preseason True Freshman All-American Defense

2022 CFN Preseason True Freshman All-American Defense

EDGE David Bailey, Stanford

The rare early enrollee at Stanford, Bailey is set to become one of the Pac-12’s most electrifying young pass rushers.

DT Walter Nolen, Texas A&M

A freak among freaks at 6-4 and 325 pounds, even a deep tackle rotation at A&M won’t keep Nolen off the field this season.

DT Damonic Williams, TCU

Williams was a steal for Sonny Dykes, who raved about his nose tackle in the spring and is giving him first team reps this summer.

EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

Williams might be the next great edge defender in Athens, with the frame, athleticism and work ethic to contribute right away.

LB Lander Barton, Utah

One of the highest rated recruits of the Kyle Whittingham era, the instinctive Barton could lead the Utes in tackles this season.

LB Dasan McCullough, Indiana

The highest rated recruit in Hoosier history can play linebacker or stand-up end, and he’s going to play plenty this season.

LB Harold Perkins, LSU

The staff is raving this summer about Perkins, whose athleticism is matched only by his upperclassmen-level instincts.

DB Domani Jackson, USC

Long, physical and blazing fast, Jackson is the prototype at a program in the market for lockdown corners this fall.

DB Will Johnson, Michigan

From his first spring practices, it was clear why Johnson was the nation’s top corner recruit… and why he’ll play right away as a freshman.

DB Jaden Mickey, Notre Dame

Silky smooth, with a solid spring in the rear view mirror, Mickey is ready to earn reps at field corner or nickel.

DB Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State

The Seminole secondary may be experienced, but it’ll be tough keeping Thomas’ balls skills and explosiveness off the field.

CFN All-Conference Teams, Top 30 Players

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

CFN Preseason Offense | CFN Preseason Defense

2022 CFN Preview of Every Team

– Schedules of all 131 teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News