Preseason stats for Packers QB Jordan Love in 2023

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love finished his first preseason as the starting quarterback with three touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Overall, Love completed 21-of-33 passes for 183 yards, three touchdown passes and zero interceptions. He also rushed four times for 33 yards and wasn’t sacked. Love completed 63.6 percent of his passes, averaged 5.8 yards per attempt and finished with a passer rating of 109.8.

Love was on the field for eight possessions. The Packers scored three touchdowns and a field goal, meaning half of Love’s possessions (four) ended in a score. Love threw a touchdown pass in each of the three games: a 9-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs vs. the Bengals, a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed vs. the Patriots and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson vs. the Seahawks.

On Saturday during the preseason finale, Love completed 9-of-15 passes for 63 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also scrambled three times for 21 yards.

Overall, Love consistently read the field and made good decisions while showing poise in the pocket, an ability to extend and make plays with his legs and confidence in the red zone. His sporadic accuracy was the only negative.

Jordan Love, preseason 2023 stats

Game Pos Cmp/Att Yrds TD/INT Passer rating at CIN 2 7/10 46 1/0 112.9 vs. NE 3 5/8 84 1/0 137.5 vs. SEA 3 9/15 63 1/0 91.8 8 21/33 193 3/0 109.8

