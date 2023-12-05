Preseason South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls: Kernel boys check in at No. 4 in crowded Class AA

Dec. 4—MITCHELL — High school basketball season has descended upon South Dakota.

As a new season enters full swing this week, the inaugural set of South Dakota Prep Media polls have been unveiled.

Only one defending state champion — De Smet in Class B boys — starts as the preseason favorite in their class. Several classes feature tight races for the preseason top spots, with a total of 22 programs earned first-place votes across the six classes.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 4, 2023, are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes are indicated in parentheses and teams are ranked by total points received.

1. Sioux Falls Jefferson (3) 38; 2. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (4) 36; 3. Harrisburg (3) 35; 4. Mitchell (1) 29; 5. O'Gorman (1) 19.

Others receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 18, Brandon Valley 16, Yankton 3, Rapid City Stevens 1.

Tight at the top: For the second-straight season, Sioux Falls Jefferson checks in as the preseason No. 1, but nine vote points separate them from No. 4. The Cavaliers garnered three first-place votes and 38 points, followed closely by Sioux Falls Roosevelt at four first-place votes and 26 points, Harrisburg with three top votes and 35 points and 2023 state runner-up Mitchell at 29 points with one first-place vote. Six total teams received top votes, with No. 5 O'Gorman and Sioux Falls Lincoln, the top vote-getter outside the top five, also in the mix. Defending state champion Yankton received three total vote points to start the season.

1. Sioux Falls Christian (10) 60; 2. Hamlin (1) 36; 3. Dakota Valley (2) 29; 4. Sioux Valley 16; T-5. Lennox 14; T-5. Dell Rapids 14.

Others receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 12, St. Thomas More 5, Hot Springs 4, Madison 4, Pine Ridge 1.

Fresh face at No. 1: It's been nearly two calendar years (Dec. 20, 2021) since a program other than Dakota Valley held the No. 1 ranking in Class A, but Sioux Falls Christian takes over as the preseason favorite this season, a position the Chargers were in to start the 2021-22 campaign. Sioux Falls Christian nabbed 10 of 13 first-place votes, with No. 2 Hamlin receiving one and No. 3 Dakota Valley taking the remaining two.

1. De Smet (10) 60; 2. Castlewood (2) 35; 3. White River 33; 4. Viborg-Hurley 26; 5. Lower Brule (1) 14.

Others receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 7, Gregory 6, Howard 6, Faith 4, Canistota 2, Wolsey-Wessington 1, Wessington Springs 1.

Beware of the Bulldogs: As the three-time defending Class B champions, De Smet opens a title defense with the No. 1 ranking for the fourth time in five seasons. The Bulldogs took 10 of 13 first-place votes, with No. 2 Castlewood taking two and No. 5 Lower Brule, the two-time defending runner-up, snagging the final top vote. Four Mitchell-area programs — Gregory, Howard, Canistota and Wessington Springs — are among those receiving votes outside the top five, as 12 total programs received votes, the most among boys classes and tied with Class A girls for tops among all classes.

1. O'Gorman (7) 51; 2. Sioux Falls Washington (4) 46; 3. Sioux Falls Jefferson (1) 44; 4. Pierre (1) 23; 5. Harrisburg 19.

Others receiving votes: Mitchell 9, Rapid City Stevens 2, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1.

Top trio: Similarly to the boys' ranks, Class AA has a cluster of three teams splitting votes at the top of the girls' preseason poll. O'Gorman starts at No. 1 with seven first-place votes and 51 points, while defending champion Sioux Falls Washington checked in at 46 points with four first-place votes and Sioux Falls Jefferson received one top vote and 44 points. Defending runner-up Pierre also got one first-place vote but was a distant fourth at 23 points. Mitchell begins the season as the top team outside the top-five, getting nine vote points.

1. Wagner (10) 62; 2. Sisseton (1) 30; 3. Tea Area (2) 21; 4. Vermillion 19; 5. Sioux Falls Christian 18.

Others receiving votes: Flandreau 17, Hamlin 10, Red Cloud 7, St. Thomas More 7, Florence-Henry 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 1, Lakota Tech 1.

Red Raiders reign: Coming off a runner-up finish last season, Wagner begins at the top of Class A to begin the new campaign. The Red Raiders took 10 of 13 first-place votes, tied with the Sioux Falls Christian and De Smet boys for the most among preseason No. 1s, and 62 vote points, the most of any preseason favorite. Sisseton snagged one of the other first-place votes and starts at No. 2, and Tea Area is No. 3 with the remaining two top votes. A total of 12 programs received votes in Class A, tops among all girls classes and tied with Class B boys for the most in the preseason.

1. Wall (9) 55; 2. Ethan (2) 45; 3. Lyman (1) 22; 4. Howard 17; T-5. Centerville (1) 14; T-5. Sully Buttes 14.

Others receiving votes: Avon 12, Arlington 10, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Castlewood 2.

West River represents: A pair of West River programs occupy two of the top three poll positions in Class B, with Wall the preseason No. 1 and Lyman at No. 3. Wall, the defending runner-up, received nine first-place votes, while Lyman garnered one. Ethan, at No. 2, grabbed two of the remaining three top votes, and No. 5 Centerville got the final top vote. Howard checked in at No. 4 in the preseason poll, while Avon begins as the top vote-getter outside the top five.